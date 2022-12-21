Divisions rife in the ANC

Clive Ndou

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was re-elected ANC leader during the first part of the ANC elective conference which closed on Tuesday, hailed the gathering as a watershed moment where the party emerged united rather than divided.

Addressing ANC delegates at the close of the party’s five-day conference held at Johannesburg’s Nasrec Expo Center, Ramaphosa, who conceded that the ANC was yet to fully unite, said that the party emerged from the conference “more united”.

“Through the deliberations at this conference [we] have chosen the path of renewal, to rebuild our movement and restore its values.



We have chosen the path of principled unity, in the finest traditions of our movement.

There have been attempts to divide us, to provoke us and to divert us from the tasks that we must undertake in advancing our national democratic revolution.

However, Ramaphosa conceded that the conduct of some delegates during the opening of the conference “tested our unity and cohesion”.

But thanks to the political consciousness and for the most part the discipline amongst yourselves as delegates, whatever differences amongst us did not distract us from the critical work that the people of this country expect and require of us.

Ramaphosa, whose stance on corruption during his first term of office made him unpopular to some of the ANC leaders, said discussions which took place at the conference reaffirmed the party’s position that corruption within the party should be eradicated.

Our discussions during this 55th national conference have taken a firm stand against corruption. We have recognised that corruption within the ANC is a dire threat to the continued existence of our organisation and to the future of the national democratic revolution.

We have recognised the great progress that has been made over the last five years in tackling corruption within our ranks, within the State and across society.

But we have also acknowledged that we have not done enough to end corruption, to reverse the effects of state capture and to deal with its corrosive effects on the ANC and institutions across society.

Concerns regarding the Zondo commission

The Zondo Commission, which investigated corruption and state capture, recommended that some senior ANC leaders should face criminal investigation.

There has been concerns the commission’s recommendations would not be implemented if Ramaphosa were not re-elected.

Ramaphosa said ANC delegates urged the ANC to do whatever was necessary to address the problem of corruption within the party.

We have stated our determination, as this 55th national conference, to take all necessary actions to end corruption and patronage within the ANC.

We know from our recent experience that such actions can be difficult and painful.

We know that these actions may be met with opposition and that they may increase discord within our structures.

But, as this conference has recognised, we have no choice — we either deal with corruption or we perish.

On poor service delivery within the government, Ramaphosa warned those in government that steps would be taken against them should they engage in conduct that undermined ANC efforts to improve service delivery.

We need to employ people because they are competent and committed, not because they are connected.

We must show no mercy for those who steal from the people, whoever they are and wherever they are.

The ANC conference delegates made history when they elected three women: Nomvula Mokonyane, Gwen Ramokgopa and Maropene Ramakgopa, to the party’s influential top seven leadership structure.

Ramaphosa said the elevation of the three women was a step in the right direction.

This 55th national conference has placed the position of women — both within the ANC and in society — firmly at the centre of our national election.

We must welcome the fact that three of the top seven officials elected at this conference are women.

This is great progress, but it is not enough.

Delays in the registration of delegates resulted in the conference being unable to conclude its deliberations.

As a result, it was agreed that outstanding issues would be dealt with during the second part of the conference scheduled to take place on January 5.