‘I will remain active in politics’ says former KZN Education MEC

Former KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC, Kwazi Mshengu, who recently resigned as an ANC MPL, will remain active within ruling party structures.

Mshengu, whose resignation was announced by the ANC provincial leadership this week, told Weekend Witness that he has no intention of revoking his party membership.

I will remain active within my ANC branch in Mooi Mpofana (Mooi River). I will also remain a member of the ANC provincial executive committee (PEC).

Mshengu, who in the ANC’s provincial elective conference in August failed in his bid to be elected the party’s provincial deputy chairperson, was — along with former human settlement MEC, Jomo Sibiya — recalled from the provincial cabinet by the party’s new leadership shortly after the conference.

At the time of his recall, some of the ANC members in the province raised concerns that Mshengu’s removal was part of the new ANC provincial leadership campaign to purge those opposed to the party’s Taliban faction which emerged at the elective conference.

However, Mshengu told Weekend Witness that he had put both the conference and his recall behind him.

I’m not bitter at all. I have nothing against the current ANC provincial leadership. In any case, I’m part of that leadership.

An LLB graduate, Mshengu holds a Master’s degree in law as well as a Honours degree in public policy and developmental studies.

Mshengu, who cut his political teeth in the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) where he rose to the position of provincial chairperson, said he resolved to vacate his MPL position to focus on his legal career.

I want to complete my pupillage programme. It has become impractical for me to continue in my role as MPL. I have reached a point where it has become necessary for me to pursue my childhood dream.

Considered an influential figure in KZN ANC politics, Mshengu was appointed education MEC following the 2019 general elections. His tenure as education MEC was accompanied by the growth in the KZN matric pass rate — which improved from 76,2% in 2018 to 81,3% in 2022.

Announcing Mshengu’s resignation from the provincial legislature, ANC KZN provincial chairperson, Bheki Mtolo, described the outgoing MPL as a top achiever.