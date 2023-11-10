EFF brands IFP’s motion against Kaunda as ‘opportunistic’

By Clive Ndou

The IFP eThekwini Municipality caucus’ motion of no confidence against mayor Mxolisi Kaunda — who in recent weeks has been at loggerheads with EFF eThekwini councillors, whose support he needs to keep his top position — is unlikely to receive the backing it needs to get Kaunda ejected from office.

IFP eThekwini Municipality caucus leader, Mdu Nkosi — who, among other things, is accusing Kaunda of failing to prioritise the needs of the local government’s residents — said the party resolved to bring the motion of no confidence against the ANC mayor after a series of service delivery failures in the municipality.

The IFP Durban Metro has highlighted several critical concerns that have arisen during mayor Kaunda’s tenure. The IFP Durban Metro urges all relevant parties to take swift and decisive action to ensure the welfare and future of eThekwini Municipality and its residents, by supporting our calls for the removal of mayor Kaunda.

At the beginning of the year, Kaunda survived a motion of no confidence in him submitted by ActionSA after the majority of eThekwini Municipality councillors voted against the motion.

The EFF, which has 24 seats at the municipality, also voted against ActionSA’s motion.

There have been perceptions that the latest motion of no confidence against Kaunda could receive support from the EFF — which is currently at loggerheads with the ANC over eThekwini municipal manager, Musa Mbhele.

The EFF is demanding the removal of Mbhele — who the red berets have accused of, among other things, failing to spend grant monies meant to improve the council’s infrastructure.

On the other hand, the ANC has thrown its weight behind Mbhele, who the ruling party believed was not to blame for the R1,5 billion unspent grant funds, as the money had reached the council a few weeks before the end of the previous financial year.

However, despite the current tensions between the red berets and the ANC, EFF KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairperson, Mongezi Twala, gave a clear indication that the EFF was unlikely to back the IFP’s motion of no confidence against Kaunda.

As the EFF, we are not aware of any motion of no confidence against the eThekwini mayor — we only heard about it on social media. No one from the IFP briefed us about the motion. So, as the EFF, we have never discussed the matter.

Asked whether the EFF will back the motion should the IFP request the red berets’ support, Twala said the EFF was not “in the business of supporting opportunists”.

“As we speak, there are all sorts of wrong things happening in IFP-led municipalities, such as Newcastle, and yet the IFP has not removed any of its mayors in those municipalities. Frankly speaking, the EFF regards the IFP’s so-called motion of no confidence as opportunistic,” he said.

After the 2021 municipal elections, the EFF resolved to work with the IFP in the province’s hung municipalities.

However, the relationship between the EFF and IFP soured when the two political parties could not agree on the allocation of mayoral positions in hung municipalities where they co-governed.

Tensions between the two political parties resulted in the EFF walking out of the coalition agreement it had with the IFP, which has since resolved to forge stronger ties with the DA.