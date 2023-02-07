EFF should provide proof of assassination plot: IFP President

Clive Ndou

As tensions between the IFP and EFF intensify amid the collapse of the coalition agreement between the two organisations, IFP president, Velenkosini Hlabisa, on Tuesday called on the EFF to produce evidence supporting the red berets’ claim that IFP leaders are plotting to assassinate EFF secretary general, Marshal Dlamini.

On Tuesday morning the EFF released a media statement claiming that the party received police intelligence showing that some IFP leaders were plotting to have Dlamini assassinated.

However, Hlabisa questioned the EFF’s decision to “report” the matter to the media instead of assisting the police to ensure the arrest of those IFP leaders which the red berets claim were planning Dlamini’s assassination.

Ordinarily, when you have been briefed by the police you will allow the SAPS to fast track its process and arrest rather than go to the media. We will challenge the EFF to expose those senior leaders unless they are telling lies.

The coalition

Following the 2021 municipal elections, the EFF entered into a coalition with the IFP in several KwaZulu-Natal hung municipalities.

As a result, the IFP – which rewarded the EFF with deputy mayoral positions in some of the hung municipalities- was able to take over control of the councils.

However, with the collapse of the coalition agreement between the two political parties, the IFP finds itself at risk of losing control of some of KZN’s hung municipalities.

EFF national spokesperson

EFF national spokesperson, Sinawo Tambo, on Tuesday declined to reveal details around the Dlamini assassination plot.

“At this stage we can’t disclose anything because the intelligence briefing was given to us at a level of confidentiality. But if anything does happen to the secretary-general of the EFF, we know exactly where to look and who are the culprits and what their motives are,” he said.