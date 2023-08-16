eThekwini denies footing the bill for the ANCWL elective conference

By Khethukuthula Xulu

eThekwini Municipality has denied allegations that it was going to foot the African National Congress’s (ANC) R5 million bill for the ANC Women’s League to host its elective conference at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre (ICC) recently.

The allegations were made by ActionSA.

The party claimed it had received information that the ANC initially booked the venue for the ANCWL elective conference; however, instead of the ANC being invoiced, an invoice order was sent to the municipality, for a “Women’s Month launch” that supposedly took place during the same period as the conference.

We were reliably informed that the so-called Women’s Month launch was set to take place from August 4 to 6 at Arena Hall 5 and 6. However, such an event did not take place at the venue for these days, instead, it was the ANCWL elective conference that took place.

“Most interestingly, the elective conference ran for an extra day due to the non-completion of voting and, coincidentally, the city extended the so-called ‘Women’s Month Launch’ for a day on August 7,” said ActionSA provincial chairperson Zwakele Mncwango.

Mncwango further claimed that the contractual agreement between eThekwini Municipality and the ICC reflected an order number for R5 089 781,40, which was to cover all costs for the entire conference.

“The order was raised by the governance and international relations department within eThekwini Municipality. A total number of 1 350 guests were paid for in the above order, and we know that ANCWL delegates were close to that figure together with non-voting delegates. Should the city manager fail to stop this payment, as the accounting officer, we will be taking legal action against him,” he wrote.

At the beginning of the council sitting on Tuesday the same issue was raised by Inkatha Freedom Party spokesperson in eThekwini, Mdu Nkosi.

He was also demanding answers regarding the allegations.

Responding to him, ANC councillor Nkosenhle Madlala said, “At no point will the city pay for ANC events.”

He reiterated that the eThekwini Municipality will not pay for the ANC Women’s League conference.

The speaker of council Thabani Nyawose confirmed with city Manager Musa Mbhele that his office did receive an enquiry from ActionSA and a formal response will be sent to the party in due course.

However, the city manager also confirmed that no funds from the city will be allocated to the ANCWL event.