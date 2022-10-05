Ex-ANC secretary disappointed the PEC has chosen not to endorse him

Clive Ndou

With the ANC’s KwaZulu-Natal leadership deciding to support only certain individuals as candidates for the upcoming ANC national conference, former party provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli has cried foul.

Ntuli, who was the ANC KZN secretary until August, has been endorsed by ANC branches across the country to contest the party’s secretary general position.

ANC PEC not backing Ntuli

However, the ANC provincial executive committee (PEC), which wants former Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle appointed as the party’s next secretary general, is not backing Ntuli’s candidature.

In an interview with The Witness, Ntuli, who is currently a member of the ANC PEC, said he was disappointed that the PEC has chosen not to endorse him.

I’m from this province, and not so long ago I was the provincial secretary. I really don’t understand why my own PEC is opposed to my candidature. Why am I being punished?

I don’t know why my own comrades feel so strongly that I should not stand.

The ANC PEC, which wants former health minister Zweli Mkhize elected as the party’s new president, also endorsed former Gauteng premier Paul Mashatile, who is vying for the ANC deputy president position.

PEC also resolved not to endorse Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

While former president Jacob Zuma appealed to his supporters in KZN to support former AU chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s bid to be elected party president, the PEC also resolved not to endorse her.

Zuma himself wants to be elected as the party’s national chairperson.

In justifying its decision not to endorse Dlamini-Zuma, the PEC said it was avoiding a situation where ANC branches would end up being divided.

While Ntuli understood the PEC’s rationale for supporting Mkhize, he said the ANC provincial leadership was yet to give him the reasons behind its decision to work against him.

I respect both comrade Zweli and Dlamini-Zuma. However, I’m also of the view that it was not in the best interests of the ANC in KZN for two comrades from the province to contest the same position.

I fully understand the PEC’s reason for picking a single candidate, which is comrade Zweli. However, in my case, I’m the only one from the province contesting the secretary-general position.

That’s why I find it strange that my own PEC is having a problem with my decision to stand.

Ntuli, who at one point was also the ANC provincial spokesperson, is being backed by several branches across the country. But here at home my own PEC is telling the branches that I should not be supported.

Ramaphosa for second term, says Ntuli

While Ntuli hailed Mkhize as a “tried and tested” leader, he believed that the current ANC president, Cyril Ramaphosa, should be allowed to serve a second term.

Yes, it’s true that there have been a number of challenges ranging from electricity outages to unemployment during comrade Cyril’s first term. But to say he, and he alone, should be blamed for that would be hugely unfair. He was part of a collective, he was working with members of the ANC national executive committee (NEC) and Cabinet.

So, if you say comrade Cyril didn’t do enough, and then say some members of the NEC and cabinet should be re-elected, then you are being grossly unfair to comrade Cyril.

ANC KZN provincial spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said the party provincial leadership would be holding a meeting with Ntuli.