Former KZN MEC Dlungwane bounces back

By Clive Ndou

Former KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwane has returned to the KZN Legislature following his swearing-in as ANC MPL on Wednesday.

Dlungwane, who in 2019 resigned from the provincial legislature, is a former ANC Moses Mabhida regional chairperson.

A former ANC Youth League (ANCYL) provincial chairperson, Dlungwane served as Education MEC from 2016 to 2019.

Once considered an integral part of former president Jacob Zuma’s support network, Dlungwane in 2019 resigned as MPL shortly after then Premier Sihle Zikalala overlooked him when appointing members of the provincial cabinet.

Elected as KZN ANCYL provincial chairperson in 2010, Dlungwane’s term of office was cut short after the ANCYL national leadership resolved to disband its KZN provincial leadership structure.

At the time, the ANCYL national top brass was led by now EFF leader, Julius Malema.

Malema and other members of the ANCYL national leadership had resolved to purge ANCYL members perceived as allies of former ANC president, Jacob Zuma – who at the time had a fallout with Malema.

ANC KZN Legislature chief whip, James Nxumalo, said the party welcomed Dlungwane’s return to the provincial legislature

“The ANC caucus warmly welcomes its new member to the Provincial Legislature of KwaZulu-Natal Cde Mthandeni Eric Dlungwane uKhethomthandayo of the ANC and wishes him well on his new responsibilities as an MPL,” he said.