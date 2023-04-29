Francois Rodgers re-elected as DA KZN chair

By Clive Ndou

DA KwaZulu-Natal provincial leader Francois Rodgers on Saturday was re-elected to the top position during the party’s provincial congress which took place in Durban.

Rodgers, who is also a DA MPL in the KZN Legislature, defeated his rival, DA Msunduzi councillor, Bongumusa Nhlabathi.

Initially elected as KZN provincial leader at the party’s 2021 provincial congress, Rodgers served as DA KZN leader for two years.

Currently based in Kokstad, Rodgers grew up in Pietermaritzburg.

Rodgers, who is the party’s former provincial chairperson, at one point served as the party’s KZN chief whip.

As DA KZN leader, Rodgers will drive the party’s campaign to dislodge the ANC from.power in KZN in next year’s general elections.

Currently the third largest party in the province, the DA has an agreement with the IFP to cooperate in the province’s hung municipalities.

Given the current relationship between the DA and IFP in KZN, it is likely that the two political parties will co-govern the province in the event of ANC support in KZN dropping below 50% in next year’s general elections.