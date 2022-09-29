‘Give branches space to pick candidates,’ ANC top brass tells leaders

Clive Ndou

The decision of the ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committee (PEC) to endorse Zweli Mkhize as the province’s preferred presidential candidate is not that of ANC branches.

This is according to the ANC national spokesperson, Pule Mabe, who said the majority of ANC branches across the country were yet to nominate their preferred candidates ahead of the party’s December elective conference.

On Tuesday, the KZN PEC said its decision to endorse the former health minister was a reflection of the preference of the overwhelming number of ANC branches in the province.

“The KZN PEC’s position or that of any other PEC which pronounced itself on the leadership matter is not that of the branches,” said Mabe.

It also should be highlighted that ANC branches forms about 90% of delegates at the ANC national conference — they are the basic units of the ANC.

The ANC KZN provincial leadership resolved to endorse Mkhize despite a directive by the party’s elections commission chairperson, former president Kgalema Motlanthe, for PECs to refrain from endorsing conference candidates before ANC branches concluded their nomination processes.

However, ANC provincial spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said the processes followed by the KZN leadership was different from that of other PECs who announced their preferred candidates without consulting ANC branches in their respective provinces.

Unlike other PECs, the ANC KZN leadership consulted branches before coming up with a position.

In any case, by the time former president Motlanthe issued the directive, the majority of PECs had already announced their preferred candidates.

So, as the ANC in KZN, our view is that former president Motlanthe’s directive has been overtaken by events.

Other ANC candidates who have been endorsed by the KZN PEC include the current ANC treasurer-general, Paul Mashatile, who will be contesting the deputy president position; former Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle, who will be contesting the ANC secretary-general position; and former water and sanitation minister Nomvula Mokonyane, who will be contesting the deputy secretary-general position.