‘Hoax resignation’ prompts ANCYL to seek meeting

By Chris Ndaliso

ANC Youth League (ANCYL) leaders in eThekwini Region have secured a meeting with its mother body officials to seek clarity on a number of issues.

One of the issues is what they termed the “hoax resignation” of former Sport, Arts and Culture MEC Amanda Bani-Mapena after just seven months at the helm of the department.

Bani-Mapena’s resignation has left tongues wagging after a statement by the provincial government was immediately removed from its WhatsApp group on Wednesday.

The statement said Bani-Mapena was relieved of her duties.

This was removed and replaced with the one that said: “The executive council has accepted the departure of MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture Amanda Bani-Mapena, who relinquished her role as a member of the executive Ccouncil with effect from April 12, 2023”.

When asked to clarify what it meant by “relieved of her duties”, spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said: “The first one (statement) was sent in error. I advise you not to use it.”

The league said Bani-Mapena was one of its finest products.

“The ANCYL has requested a meeting with the ANC officials in KZN and we have been granted this meeting subject to aligning diaries.

“At this engagement we will speak about a number of issues and get the leadership to clarify … this,” said ANCYL regional secretary, Thulisa Ndlela, on Friday.

In a statement on Wednesday, the league said it had noted the “so-called” resignation of Bani-Mapena.

The ANCYL finds it very hard to believe that one of the most active members of the executive can offer her resignation after less than 300 days in office when her department had been one of the best performing.

“We view this supposed resignation as nothing but a hoax designed to reverse the gains of young people. Whilst we don’t expect comrade Amanda to contradict the position of her organisation, young people see this hoax for what it is, a witch-hunt driven by power mongers.”

ANC provincial spokesperson Mafika Mndebele confirmed the meeting, but said it was not with the leaders, but members of the Youth League as the League’s structure had since been dissolved.

The ANC will meet any member of the grouping that has concerns and it is with that understanding that the provincial secretary had granted the audience. The meeting will take place at the earliest convenient time. We, however, note that they call themselves the ANCYL leaders and this is not true as the structure was dissolved.

Bani-Mapena’s spokesperson, Nathi Olifant, said the former MEC will not comment on the statements released by the provincial government or the ANC.