‘I will act against ill-discipline in ANC’ – Mbalula

Clive Ndou

Newly- elected ANC secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, has vowed to crash ill-discipline in the party.

Briefing the media at the ANC national elective conference at Johannesburg’s Expo Center on Monday evening, Mbalula said those ANC members who disrespected party leaders and “create chaos and anarchy” would be dealt with.

ALSO READ | We will rally behind Ramaphosa: ANC KZN

That will not happen under my authourity assigned to me by the ANC 55th conference. There must be decorum.

During the opening of the ANC national conference, some delegates from KwaZulu-Natal heckled and booed President Cyril Ramaphosa as he was delivering the party’s political report.

“If you call yourself an ANC member, there are rules.

When you insult the President, you are are insulting the ANC.

The booing and heckling of Ramaphosa happened a few days after five MPs led by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, defied a directive by the ANC national executive committee (NEC) for all party MPs to vote against the Phala Phala independent panel report.

ALSO READ | Cyril Ramaphosa re-elected as ANC president

“If you don’t want to follow the party line, then you belong elsewhere,” he said.

The matter of the five ANC MPs, Mbalula said, has been referred to the ANC disciplinary committee.

Mbalula is also the national minister of transport.

Given that the ANC secretary general position was a full time job, Mbalula will have to vacate his cabinet minister job.