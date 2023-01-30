IFP cuts ties with EFF coalition in KwaZulu-Natal

Khethukuthula Xulu

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has announced the end of its coalition with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The party said it refused to be bullied and threatened by the EFF.

Speaking at a media briefing held in Durban on Monday, IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa said this decision came after the EFF asked the IFP to give them Umhlathuze Municipality, to be led by the EFF.

“We indicated that we would revert within a week to allow the IFP delegation to go back and reflect on their proposals. A follow-up meeting was held on January 25 in Durban with the EFF leaders.”

ALSO READ | IFP determined to take action over power crisis

Hlabisa said during the meeting in Durban, the EFF was “very arrogant”.

The IFP was categorically clear that we would not hand Umhlathuze over to the EFF, as this would be a betrayal of the trust and confidence placed in the IFP by the people of Umhlathuze.

“We informed the EFF that we would not enter into any coalition arrangement that was inclusive of the ANC. We further suggested that an opposition bloc arrangement could be consolidated to allow the EFF to lead eThekwini Municipality and further proposed changes in the construct of the coalition governments in Gauteng to incorporate the EFF in government – without returning the ANC into power.”

Hlabisa said the EFF rejected these proposals, indicating that their deal with the ANC would proceed with or without the IFP.

He also added that the IFP offered the EFF an opportunity to govern in eThekwini, Msunduzi, KwaDukuza and Majuba should they successfully remove the ANC.

“The EFF refused that offer.”

ALSO READ | By-election win for IFP in eThekwini ward a blow for ANC

The EFF’s provincial chair, Mongezi Twala, said the IFP’s offer of these municipality didn’t make sense.

How can they offer us municipalities that they don’t have majority numbers in? How can they give us what is not theirs to begin with?

Thwala said it must also be made clear that it was not the IFP that let go of the EFF, but the EFF who dumped the IFP.