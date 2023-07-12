IFP/DA forge ‘historic’ KZN coalition

By Clive Ndou

The IFP and DA on Tuesday formalised their partnership when they entered into a written agreement which will see the two parties forging stronger ties in KwaZulu-Natal ahead of next year’s polls.

The two political parties, which since the 2021 municipal elections have been co-operating in the province’s hung municipalities, signed what they described as “a historic delivery pact” in Durban.

Apart from deepening the relationship between the IFP and the DA, the agreement binds the two parties to the highest service delivery standards in municipalities where the two parties are governing.

Speaking during the agreement signing ceremony, IFP provincial chairperson, Thami Ntuli, said the agreement benefitted people living in municipalities where the two political parties were in a partnership.

We will ensure that where each party holds seats in a hung municipality, we will work together to improve service delivery and better the lives of residents. The IFP and the DA share strong commitments. We are also parties of government that govern in various municipalities in the country.

Without a service delivery agreement, it made it difficult for the two political parties to make certain decisions, for example what action should be taken against certain office-bearers accused of wrongdoing.

In February, the DA threatened to withdraw its support for the IFP in the uThukela District Municipality “should the IFP fail to respond to allegations” that its leaders at the municipality looted several millions of rands meant for a water pump station in the area.

DA provincial leader, Francois Rodgers, said the agreement has the potential to change public perceptions of the province’s municipalities often accused of corruption and poor service delivery.

This shared agreement is a major turning point in our province and will bring much-needed stability to a number of municipalities where the IFP and DA work together. Some of the key objectives of this agreement include ensuring that communities have access to basic service delivery.

The agreement between the IFP and DA in KZN comes a few weeks before opposition parties within the moonshot pact wanting to dislodge the ANC from power nationally, hold their national convention in Johannesburg.

Both the IFP and the DA are part of the political parties who are part of the moonshot pact, which also includes the FF+, ActionSA and the United Independent Movement (UIM).

With the EFF not participating in the moonshot pact, there is a likelihood that the DA and the IFP would be the two parties at the forefront of the campaign to remove the ANC from power in KZN in next year’s general elections.

“Both parties are aware of the immense responsibility that voters have entrusted us with, and we dare not fail them.

“It’s our collective view that we can achieve more together than separately, as well as being able to learn from one another,” the IFP and DA said in a joint statement issued on Tuesday.

Should the IFP and DA alliance fail to obtain more than 50% of the KZN vote in next year’s elections, it was likely that the ANC in KZN would form a co-operative government with the EFF and NFP in the event of the ruling party failing to garner a majority vote in the province.