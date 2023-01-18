IFP determined to take action over power crisis

Witness Reporter

The IFP national executive committee’s (NEC) first meeting for 2023 was overshadowed by the elephant in the room — Eskom and the ever-escalating periods of load shedding and rolling blackouts.

In a statement the IFP said they continue to be deeply concerned about the current state of affairs at Eskom, “which is leading to the literal collapse of South Africa”.

Load shedding is no longer an occasional inconvenience, but has quickly become the new normal, devastating lives and businesses across the country. As a party, we are committed to being part of the solution and will continue to explore all avenues in relation to Eskom.

The IFP said it attended the meeting of leaders of political parties in Parliament, convened on Sunday by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“The IFP was represented by our founder, president emeritus and leader of the IFP’s parliamentary caucus, Hon. Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi MP.

“In addition, the IFP will be joining the current court action seeking to hold government directly liable for their part in the energy crisis. We fundamentally believe that there has been a clear dereliction of constitutional duties on the part of government.

“They accepted the responsibility of operating the country’s sole state-owned energy provider and must, in turn, be willing to accept responsibility for — and the consequences of — their actions and inaction.”

The IFP will also join the multi-party protest action planned for January 31 in Gauteng, as well as hold an IFP protest march in KwaZulu-Natal in Durban on February 3, 2023.

The IFP NEC reiterated their recent rejection of the 18,65% price hike granted to Eskom by Nersa, as well as “the call for this ludicrous decision to be swiftly reversed”.