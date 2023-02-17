IFP ecstatic after winning ward from ANC in by-election

Clive Ndou

The IFP on Wednesday registered yet another victory — snatching a ward from the ANC during by-elections held at the Inkosi Mtubatuba Municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The contested ward 4 at the Inkosi Mtubatuba Municipality became vacant following the resignation of an ANC ward councillor.

Three months ago, the ANC lost another of its Inkosi Mtubatuba Municipality wards to the IFP.

IFP KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairperson, Thamsanqa Ntuli, said the party’s victory during Wednesday’s by-elections demonstrated the level of confidence the residents of the province had in the IFP.

The IFP is humbled by the support that has been shown by the people of Mtubatuba.

Just last month, the people of ward 9 in Mtubatuba pledged their trust and loyalty to the IFP as they voted for the IFP in large numbers.

“Taking control of the two ANC previously controlled wards in one municipality within a space of two months, is a clear indication that the people of this province no longer have faith in the ANC,” said Ntuli.

The IFP was currently governing the Inkosi Mtubatuba Municipality through a coalition which includes the EFF.

Given the recent fallout between the IFP and EFF, it was unlikely that the red berets councillors would vote with the IFP in the event of the ANC tabling a motion of no confidence against IFP office bearers.

However, Ntuli said Wednesday’s victory meant that the IFP would still retain power even in the event of EFF concillors voting with the ANC.

The IFP’s victory in ward 4 will see the IFP controlling Inkosi Mtubatuba Municipality without the assistance of the EFF.