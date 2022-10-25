IFP: ‘Government is losing war against corruption’

Clive Ndou

The IFP has poured cold water on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s report showing that government has recorded major victories in the fight against state capture and corruption.

Addressing the nation on Sunday, Ramaphosa cited the number of suspects — including ANC politicians — who have been arrested for corruption in recent years, as proof that government efforts to fight corruption and state capture were beginning to bear fruits.

ALSO READ | SA is winning the war against state capture, says Ramaphosa

However, IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa said government cannot claim to be winning the war against corruption if cabinet ministers implicated in state capture were still in their top positions.

Only when we see those in the president’s executive who have been implicated by the Zondo Commission facing consequences, can the ANC have any hope of convincing South Africa that they can restore the broken country they created

Measures which the Ramaphosa-led government was implementing, Hlabisa added, “will only target inconsequential persons”. “This does not create much confidence,” he said.

In his address, Ramaphosa assured the nation those who were involved in state capture and corruption would be “brought to book”. However, Hlabisa said the IFP was not convinced that the programmes announced by Ramaphosa to fight corruption and state capture would work.

“We fear that the commitments made by the president in relation to dealing with the perpetrators and enablers of state capture and corruption; righting the wrongs arising from the abuse of state power and institutions; [and] reforms to prevent, detect and prosecute future occurrences of state capture and corruption are merely empty promises,” the IFP leader said.

The Zondo Commission, which investigated state capture and corruption, made several recommendations, the bulk of which were directed at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). “This agency is woefully under-capacitated, and struggles to cope with its existing case-load,” said Hlabisa.

The IFP will continue to closely monitor the progress in relation to these recommendations, and to champion the establishment of an independent anti-corruption body.

Members of Ramaphosa’s cabinet still in their positions despite being implicated in state capture and corruption include State Security Agency (SSA) Deputy Minister Zizi Kodwa and Deputy Minister of Human Settlements David Mahlobo.