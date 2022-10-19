IFP makes decision to suspend Msinga mayor in wake of illegal firearm charges

Sakhiseni Nxumalo

The Inkatha Freedom Party in KwaZulu-Natal has suspended the Msinga Municipality mayor, Mletheni Douglas Ndlovu.

Ndlovu was suspended by the party on Tuesday after he was arrested on Friday, together with his two bodyguards, for being in possession of an illegal gun and ammunition.

The party also suspended, with immediate effect, two councillors, Thokozani Sokhela and Mhawukeleni Sokhela.

On Monday, Ndlovu and his two bodyguards, Msawenkosi Lionel Malembe (46) and Mvikeleni Mzolo (41), appeared in the Msinga Magistrate’s Court on various firearm-related charges.

Charges against Ndlovu

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Ndlovu is charged with failure to lock away a firearm in a prescribed safe, as well as handing over a firearm to a person not permitted to be in possession of such.

NPA regional spokesperson KZN Division Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said Malembe and Mzolo were charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Ramkisson-Kara said Ndlovu was granted bail of R10 000, while the other two men were granted bail of R1 000 each.

They were advised not to interfere with witnesses, said Ramkisson-Kara.

The matter was remanded for further investigations and the trio is due back in court on November 21.

In a statement, the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) said it was briefed on the arrest of Ndlovu and the two councillors.

Trio suspended from all party activities

The party’s national spokesperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa MP, said the trio was directed to take a leave of absence from all municipal activities and responsibilities with immediate effect.

Hlengwa said they are also placed on suspension from all party activities.

According to Hlengwa, the deputy mayor of Msinga, Thenjiwe Busisiwe Mbatha, will act as mayor.

He said the speaker of council was directed to ensure that affected wards, namely Wards 4 and 14, continue to receive services and access to councillors during the period of the leave of absence of the affected councillors.

Hlengwa said the party also resolved that the political oversight committee (POC) is to communicate these decisions and brief the NEC on the material circumstances of these arrests, noting that at this point they have not been linked to the tragic assassination of Magubane.

He said the POC will report back to the NEC at its next meeting.