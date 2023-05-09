IFP man survives second ‘hit’

By Chris Ndaliso

IFP district chairperson and Msunduzi councillor, Thinasonke Ntombela, survived what he believes could be a second attempt on his life on Friday.

Ntombela said a gunman walked into his office building and pointed a firearm at his secretary Zipho Ngcobo.

I was out of the office when I received a call that a gunman had pointed a firearm at my secretary. The man was disturbed by a vehicle which drove into our office building [parking]. Seeing the car, he thought that it was coming to our offices.

“The man then tucked the gun in his trousers and left. This is disturbing because I’m still recuperating from an assassination attempt last month. I’m still traumatised,” he said.

Ngcobo said had it not been for the car that drove into the yard, things could have turned ugly for her.

“I was shocked and I’m still trembling at the mere thought of the incident. The man just drew the gun and pointed it at me. He didn’t say or ask anything. He was very shocked when the car drove in unaware that it was just making a turn and was not coming to our offices,” she said.

Last month Ntombela was shot in the face assassination-style near Richmond on his way from church in Port Shepstone. One bullet hit him below the nose and got lodged in his jawbone. His companion was shot in the neck and arm. They both survived the hit.

He said during last month’s shooting, they were followed by a car with no registration plates.

The car had been following us from Ixopo. There were two of us in the car and the car that was following us had no registration plates. When I thought that it was overtaking us, we came under fire. That was not a hijacking or armed robbery because these men only took our cellphones and left us for dead.

He would not be drawn to speculate on the motive for the attempt on his life.

“All I can say is that whoever is behind this is trying to derail the IFP from the good work we are doing, especially now that we are headed for the elections next year. We will not be derailed by forces of darkness from doing our work,” he said.

He said the police response to Friday’s incident was swift and that a case of pointing a firearm was registered without delay.

He said following the assassination attempt last month, he has every right to believe that the man could be looking into finishing him off.

KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said political killings are investigated by a political task team which reports to the police head office.

National police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, could not be reached for comment.

Msunduzi council speaker, Eunice Majola, said attacks on councillors, irrespective of their political affiliation, was a concern.

As the municipality and as a speaker in the municipality I’m very much disturbed by the attacks on councillors.

“This is an issue that has been terrorising our province for some time. Recently we have seen the attacks on izinduna too.

“In cases like this we used to provide security when a councillor is under threat but due to the concern raised by the auditor-general about the spending on security, we are monitoring closely the expenditure on security,” said Majola.

She said Ntombela should submit a case number to her office and it will be escalated to the police cluster to speed up a security threat assessment for Ntombela.

The killing of politicians continues unabated despite this being five years after the release of the Moerane Commission report into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

The commission to probe political killings was established by the ANC-led KZN government in 2016 and made a number of recommendations, including that councillors, mayors and other political officebearers should desist from interfering in tender-awarding processes.

Despite the commission’s recommendations, political killings, including the killing of izinduna and amakhosi, has not stopped in KZN.