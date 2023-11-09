IFP may break tradition and announce premier candidate soon

By Clive Ndou

The IFP, which is likely to bag the KwaZulu-Natal premier position should the multi-party coalition unseat the ANC from power in KZN in next year’s elections, could break its long-held tradition of not fielding a candidate during provincial elections.

In the past, the IFP did not field candidates during the build-up to provincial elections to prevent creating divisions within the organisation on the eve of an election.

However, IFP provincial chairperson, Thami Ntuli, said the party could announce its KZN premier candidate within the next few weeks.

At the moment, the focus of the IFP is to gather the views of the public on the state of the country to enable us to come up with a manifesto which is responsive to the needs of our people. On the matter around the premier candidate, I can confirm that the matter will be discussed within our structures.

“Depending on what has been agreed, the IFP could announce a premier candidate for next year’s elections,” he said.

What made it difficult for the IFP to stick to its tradition of not announcing a KZN premier candidate ahead of elections was that the DA — which is finalising talks which could see the party co-governing the KZN province with the IFP should the ANC fall below the 50% + 1 threshold in next year’s polls, has already announced uMngeni Municipality mayor Chris Pappas as its KZN premier candidate.

A source within the IFP told The Witness that some party members were concerned that not announcing a candidate could create an impression among KZN voters that the IFP was supporting Pappas’ candidacy.

“Even though it is true that talks on which party will occupy which position in the provincial government will only take place after the elections, the public is already aware that the IFP and DA are already working together here in KZN. We are already co-operating in KZN municipalities.

“So, if we don’t announce our own premier candidate, it could create the impression that we are endorsing Pappas’ candidacy,” the source said.

However, Ntuli said such a confusion did not exist in the province.

When we signed the charter, we explained to the public that political parties who are part of the charter will contest the elections independently. So, when the DA announced its KZN premier candidate, it was clear in everyone’s mind that it was announcing its own candidate and not that of the charter.

The IFP, which in the 2019 elections got more votes than the DA in KZN, is tipped to receive more votes than the DA in the province.

Asked whether the IFP will demand the premier position should the party receive the highest votes in KZN among the charter coalition parties, Ntuli said the IFP will approach the post elections talks with an “open mind”.

“After the elections, the political parties will sit around the table and discuss. I can’t preempt the outcome of the talks,” he said.