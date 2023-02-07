IFP plans to dislodge ANC from power in KZN

Clive Ndou

IFP president, Velenkosini Hlabisa, is preparing the party to take over the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government in next year’s general elections where support for the ANC is widely expected to drop.

Speaking to The Witness, Hlabisa poured cold water on recent pledges by President Cyril Ramaphosa that the ANC was approaching next year’s general elections as a “united” and stronger political party.

The reassurance by the president of the ANC that the ANC is in a mission to rectify all its previous mistakes is another false hope and empty promise. Like the ‘new dawn’ that never arrived, the people of South Africa will continue to witness the ANC destroying SA into a failed state.

The IFP, which in the previous general elections regained its status as the province’s official opposition, would in the upcoming elections be capitalising on the ANC’s shortcomings, including the Phala Phala farm scandal implicating Ramaphosa.

The ANC chose to protect President Ramaphosa from accountability and transparency on the Phala Phala farmgate. Till to date President Ramaphosa has neither taken the ANC nor the public into his confidence to explain the Phala Phala farmgate.

The IFP’s strong performance in the 2021 municipal elections saw ANC support in the province dropping below 50%.

Contrary to Ramaphosa’s assurance that the ANC would use the build-up to next year’s general elections to win back public trust, Hlabisa said the IFP expected more citizens to withdraw their support from the ANC.

The ANC has, over the years, dismally failed to deal with the rising unemployment, inflation and crime.

The load shedding which has destroyed business and inconvenienced the public, is a shame on the ANC.

“In essence, the ANC has demonstrated itself as a party that is taking South Africa down the drain. Almost everything is now moving from bad to worse. Knowing the current ANC, which is led by almost the same leaders who allowed state capture, unemployment, crime and increasing load shedding to happen under their watch, they have no solution that can inspire confidence from the public to give their vote to the ANC.”

On the other hand, Hlabisa said, support for the IFP in KZN continues to grow.

The IFP is on the ground in a face-to-face programme, meeting and engaging people. The endorsement the IFP is getting in by-elections is a signal that in 2024, the IFP will dislodge the ANC in KZN.

“From the 2021 LGE (local government elections) the IFP governs the majority of municipalities in KZN and has won the majority of wards during the by-elections in KZN. The IFP will keep moving forward.”