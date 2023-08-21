IFP president to explain multi-party deal, Hlengwa tells IFPYB

By Clive Ndou

Inkath Freedom Party (IFP) president Velenkoni Hlabisa is set to clear the air on the party leadership’s decision to sign the multi-party charter where seven opposition parties pledged to co-operate as part of a drive to dislodge the ANC from power in next year’s general elections.

The IFP — including the the DA, FF+ and ActionSA — last week agreed to form a coalition for next year’s polls under the Multi-party Charter for South Africa umbrella.

However, the IFP Youth Brigade (IFPYB) is concerned that some clauses in the multi-party charter went against IFP resolutions.

In a letter to Hlabisa, the IFPYB, which held its national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Saturday, questioned the party’s decision to sign an agreement barring organisations within the pact from co-operating with parties such as the ANC and EFF.

We would like to draw your attention to the president [Hlabisa's] remarks at the NEC of the 22nd of May, 2023 … that provided a clear position our leaders have presented at the National Convention [multi-party meeting].

“The NEC considered that the IFP had previously worked with the ANC and that the party has a resolution

to conclude the reconciliation project. The NEC acknowledged the working relationship the IFP had with the EFF in some municipalities,” the IFPYB NEC said in its letter to Hlabisa.

The Youth Brigade leadership urged the IFP national top brass to reconsider either “to withdraw the declaration or alternatively withdraw from the multi-party charter South Africa negotiation”.

However, IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the IFPYB letter was hasty. “The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) notes the letter of the IFP Youth Brigade regarding its concerns over the declaration — the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa — signed by the party at the recently held National Convention.

“The party finds the IFPYB letter to be hasty, in that both the IFPYB national chairperson and national secretary are full-time members of the IFP NEC by virtue of their positions; accordingly, they have jumped the gun to arrive at conclusive decisions, pronouncements and proposals without having been briefed on the outcomes of the National Convention,” he said.

Hlabisa, Hlengwa said, was due to brief the IFP NEC on the multi-party agreement today.

Other political parties that signed the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa declaration are the United Independent Movement (UIM), Spectrum National Party (SNP) and Independent South African National Civic Organisation (Isanco).