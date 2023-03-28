IFP pushes to keep ANC out of power in uMvoti

Clive Ndou

The IFP is fighting to keep the ANC out of power at the uMvoti Municipality in Greytown, amid moves by the ruling party to form a coalition with the ABC.

The ABC is a kingmaker at the council. Despite ABC leader Philani Mavundla’s alleged “intransigence” at the negotiation table, sources within the municipality told The Witness that the IFP was prepared to accommodate him “just to make sure that he does not strike a deal with the ANC”.

Mavundla, who recently resigned as ABC eThekwini councillor amid a fallout between his party and the ANC — which in December removed him from his position as eThekwini deputy mayor — is demanding the removal of IFP uMvoti Municipality mayor Gabriel Malembe.

Shortly after the 2021 municipal elections, Mavundla told The Witness that his party would enter into a coalition with either the ANC or the IFP on condition that both the positions of mayor and speaker were given to ABC.

However, despite not getting what he previously demanded, the ABC supported the IFP to take over control of the municipality.

Mavundla, who is rumoured to be eyeing the uMvoti mayoral position, has in recent weeks been in talks with both the ANC and IFP.

While there have been rumours that Mavundla has already struck a deal with the ANC, the former eThekwini deputy mayor said the agreement with the ruling party was not about forming a coalition.

That agreement is about the removal of the current office bearers at the uMvoti Municipality

The IFP’s talks with Mavundla were on Monday still continuing.

Mavundla, who declined to divulge details about the meeting he held with the IFP on Monday afternoon made it clear, however, that efforts to remove Malembe through a motion of no confidence initiated by the ABC were continuing.

“We discussed [with the IFP] issues that they are supposed to go back to their principal and inform them of our position, but as it stands, on Wednesday the motion will be discussed to remove the leadership.”