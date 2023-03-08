IFP sacks ‘sex pest’ councillor

Chris Ndaliso

The Inkatha Freedom Party has axed its Alfred Duma councillor with immediate effect following the party’s national executive council (NEC) resolution on Monday.

The councillor, whose name is withheld, was accused of asking for sexual favours from women who are desperate for employment.

In a recent audio clip doing the rounds, a voice purported to be that of the councillor can be heard assuring a woman that if she agrees to have sex with him then her contract will not be terminated.

Sex for work scandal

The scandal was brought to light after two women came forward when the promise of permanent employment did not materialise.

They both reported this to a local community activist, who encouraged them to report the matter to the police.

The community activist, who asked not to be named, said the councillor’s sacking by his party was long overdue.

She said there were more young women who fell victim to the accused. “He used the plight of young women who were desperate for jobs to feed his sexual desires. The two women who came forward have since gone into hiding after reporting the crime.

“The women, aged between 37 and 45, are not the only ones who fell for this sexual predator. More younger girls have fallen victim, but are scared to come out because of their age, and the man is old enough to be their father,” said the activist.

She said the councillor lured the women using the expanded public works programme (EPWP), which is aimed at providing poverty and income relief through temporary work for the unemployed.

“With the knowledge that their jobs were temporary, the councillor would promise them permanent jobs in exchange for sex …”

The two victims have called to say that they were safe, and that they will make contact when the matter has settled

Councillor recalled

On Monday, IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the party’s NEC held its meeting.

“The NEC has accordingly resolved to recall the councillor and his resignation is effective immediately. The IFP reiterates its firm position in support of women’s rights and condemns any abuse of office and authority that takes advantage of women …” said Hlengwa in a statement.

The provincial police could not be reached for comment on whether charges have been laid against the councillor.

Meanwhile, provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the Ladysmith police are investigating two counts of rape following two incidents that took place between February 19 and 20, 2023 where two women, aged 38 and 44, were allegedly raped by a known suspect.

She said the dockets were taken to the public prosecutor for a decision to be made.