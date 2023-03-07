IFP slammed for chaplain position

Chris Ndaliso

Opposition parties in Zululand District Municipality are up in arms about a newly-created position of a permanent chaplain for the municipality.

The parties have labelled the IFP’s move to create the position as “blatant abuse” of power and an act of corruption.

The municipality advertised the position in a provincial Zulu publication last Thursday, and the successful candidate will enjoy all municipal benefits.

NFP general secretary Canaan Mdletshe said the party is running its municipalities like spaza shops.

This is blatant abuse of power. I was so shocked when I first heard about this. I actually thought someone was just fooling around making a silly joke … The position was obviously created for a politically-connected person and I hope that all councillors in that municipality challenge this

Mdletshe said it is a concern that the municipality would create a position that does not exist on its organogram, without clear reasons.

“Who is this person going to report to? In which portfolio is he going to fall under? [Opposition] parties at the municipality should use all necessary means to stop the appointment because it is not clear what the reverend’s key performance areas are,” he said.

The municipality is run by the IFP with eight council seats while the ANC has three, the NFP three and the EFF one seat in council.

ANC provincial spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said it was not shocking to hear the new developments as they have been warning people about corruption in the party.

“As the ANC we will look into the matter and engage the KZN Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC for her intervention,” he said.

Attempts to get comments from mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi and municipal manager Ntokozo Hlongwa were unsuccessful.

The position comes with a R358 217 annual salary with medical aid, a pension fund, 13th cheque and housing scheme.

The requirements are a Grade 12 certificate, post-matric qualification related to chaplaincy and proven experience within the chaplaincy ministry.

Among the key performance areas the successful candidate will be part of the services aimed at meeting the pastoral and spiritual needs of the entire district municipality.

The person will also be responsible for the planning, implementation and development of the chaplaincy service for the Zululand District Municipality.

Municipal spokesperson Zanele Mthethwa would not divulge what informed the creation of the position.