IFP support is rising

By Clive Ndou

With the profile of IFP founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi on the rise, party leaders seek to capitalise on his growing popularity to garner support for the organisation ahead of the crucial 2024 general elections.

Two weeks ago, the Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi brand was greatly enhanced after former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo, hailed the IFP founder as a unifier who should be given credit for the relatively peaceful transition to freedom that South Africa attained in 1994.

That South Africa did not escalate into a civil war is a true miracle of our time. Credit should be given to Prince Buthelezi for providing decisive leadership because he was willing to sit around the table to shape South Africa’s new path.

Obasanjo’s views on Buthelezi counters the narrative conveyed by several ANC leaders seeking to portray the IFP founder as a person who collaborated with the apartheid regime to undermine the liberation struggle.

For years, the IFP has been struggling to make inroads in KwaZulu-Natal’s urban areas, particularly in black townships where the majority of dwellers had bought into the anti-Buthelezi narrative casting him as an apartheid-government puppet.

Buthelezi’s detractors have used the fact that the IFP accepted a position as prime minister of the then KwaZulu government in the ’80s as proof that he was a collaborator. However, apart from Abasanjo, this narrative has also been disputed by former ANC deputy president and former SA president, Kgalema Motlanthe.

Addressing Richards Bay residents during a recent event honouring Buthelezi, Motlanthe said the ANC supported Buthelezi’s decision to take up the KwaZulu prime minister position.

Buthelezi, Motlanthe said, used the KwaZulu government prime minister position to undermine the apartheid government. Across the province of KZN, Buthelezi, who is also the Zulu nation prime minister, is currently held in high esteem by members of the Zulu nation.

Buthelezi has been credited for his role in the ascendance of the current Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini to the throne, following the death of the new monarch’s father, King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu in 2021.

Despite a faction within the Zulu Royal Family being opposed to King Misuzulu’s ascension, the majority of the population in the province believes that the new king is the rightful heir to the throne.

The resurgence of Buthelezi’s popularity within the Zulu nation has been accompanied by the IFP’s growth, particularly in KZN.

As a result, the IFP managed to snatch several municipalities from the ANC during the 2021 municipal elections. In recent months, the party has won several wards in by-elections held, after either the death or the resignation of ward councillors.

In the latest by-elections in KZN, held in Nongoma, uMvoti and Abaqulusi municipalities, the IFP won two out of the three vacant wards, with the ANC only able to win a single ward.

Speaking during an interview with The Witness, IFP KZN provincial chairperson, Thami Ntuli, agreed that the party’s recent performance was linked to Buthelezi’s standing in society at large.

“We strongly believe that it is the legacy and impeccable track record of the IFP’s president emeritus, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi — as a loyal service-delivery champion — which continues to attract multitudes of people to support and believe in the IFP.

“The IFP remains hugely indebted to Prince Buthelezi, for his guidance, example and support,” he said. While the anti-Buthelezi narrative has had a negative impact on the IFP, Ntuli said the party was happy that “the truth was finally being told”.

In the past, it was mostly the prince and IFP leaders who had to clarify matters each time someone decided to feed the people propaganda.

“Those who have been spreading the propaganda, that the prince collaborated with the apartheid government, are mainly within the ANC KZN leadership. As the IFP, we are grateful that highly-regarded people, such as former Nigerian president Obasonjo and former ANC deputy president, Motlanthe, who is also the former South African president, have come out to tell the truth,” he said.

Buthelezi’s beliefs and values, Ntuli said, would propel the IFP to victory in next year’s general elections.

“At the rate at which things are going, it is now becoming clear to everyone that the IFP will win next year’s elections here in KZN,” he said