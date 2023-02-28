IFP suspends two of its KZN councillors

Chris Ndaliso

The IFP in KwaZulu-Natal has suspended two of its councillors in different municipalities for various transgressions.

This follows the surfacing of audio clips of two separate unrelated incidents where a party member and councillor in Alfred Duma Municipality was recorded while in a compromising position with a woman in exchange for a permanent job.

Damning audio clips

The man purported to be the councillor is heard promising to extend a woman’s job contract in exchange for sexual intercourse.

Another audio of AbaQulusi mayor Mncedisi Maphisa is allegedly heard verbally abusing his managers.

In the audio clip, Maphisa is heard pointing out that he was “the only bull in the kraal” and that he is the only one with testicles, so if anyone feels that they have a pair, then they should cut them or cut his because there can only be one bull in a kraal.

Attempts to get comments from both councillors drew a blank.

Suspensions

In a statement on Monday, IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa announced the suspension of the two members.

This after numerous calls by opposition parties to do so, following the emergence of the audio clips.

“More specifically, the Alfred Duma councillor is implicated in a sex-for-jobs scandal. The NEC has today [Monday] considered these latest developments and resolved that Abaqulusi mayor is suspended from the party with immediate effect and is directed to take leave from municipal duties with immediate effect,” said Hlengwa in the statement.

The deputy mayor of AbaQulusi is to act as mayor with immediate effect. The Alfred Duma Municipality councillor implicated in the audio clip is suspended with immediate effect from the party and is directed to take leave as a councillor with immediate effect.

“The speaker of Alfred Duma Municipality is directed to ensure that service delivery is not adversely impacted in the affected ward. The affected councillors will appear before the NEC at a special meeting scheduled to sit no later than March 5, 2023.”

He said the IFP reaffirms the rights of women in the workplace to perform their jobs free from harassment and intimidation.

The IFP considers these matters to be of a very serious nature, and as such, they are receiving the priority attention of the party through investigation.

Opposition parties have their say

DA caucus leader in Alfred Duma, Mike Suddaby, said the audio purported to be the Alfred Duma’s councillor was disgusting and degrading.

“If it is indeed him in the audio, his actions will have brought all councillors in the municipality, especially those in leadership positions, into disgrace and disfavour with the community. He must refrain from posting anything on social media including messages on WhatsApp in relation to this matter,” said Suddaby.

Furthermore, we want that the 24/7 close protection officials assigned to him be withdrawn with immediate effect. He undoubtedly does not require this very expensive ratepayer-funded protection as we can safely assume that these protection officials were not present and were unaware of his whereabouts or actions when the recording was made seemingly in a motor vehicle.

Bheki Khanyile, ANC spokesperson in the Josiah Gumede region said it was a relief that the Alfred Duma councillor has been suspended.