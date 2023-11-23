IFP: ‘We’ll defend the King’s land’

By Clive Ndou

IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa on Wednesday assured Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini that the party will continue to defend the Ingonyama Trust land, currently under the control of His Majesty.

Speaking outside the old KwaZulu-Natal legislature building in Ulundi, where the IFP leadership held a meeting with King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, Hlabisa said the Ingonyama Trust land was key to the Zulu nation.

ALSO READ | IFP concerned about court ruling on municipal workers

It’s the IFP founder, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who preserved the Ingonyama Trust land for the King and his subjects. As the IFP, we will continue defending the King and the Ingonyama Trust in the same way in which Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi did.

The IFP, which in the 80s and early 90s controlled the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, is currently in a struggle to regain control of the province in the upcoming general elections.

IFP national executive committee member Thulasizwe Buthelezi, who is also the mayor of the Zululand Municipality currently under the control of the party, said the IFP assured the King that the party will regain control of the province after next year’s general elections.

Today [Wednesday] is a historic occasion where the King welcomed the IFP leadership. We have pledged to the King that we will revive the Royal Household Unit when we come into power here in KZN after next year’s elections. We have pledged to work with the King and continue to give him the same support he used to get when Prince Mangosuthu was still alive.

While Buthelezi played a major role in the King assuming the position of ruler of the Zulu nation, following a Zulu Royal family leadership contest as a result of the passing of the previous Zulu leader, King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, the IFP founder in his final days was critical of the reigning King.

In among other things, Buthelezi accused King Misuzulu kaZwelithini of placing the Ingonyama Trust land at risk of being taken over by external forces.

Buthelezi, who died two months ago at the age of 95, in 1994 pushed for the National Assembly to ratify the then KwaZulu government’s Ingonyama Trust Act, which grants the King control over about 2,8 million hectares of KZN land.

ALSO READ | IFP goes to policy conference

According to the Ingonyama Trust Act, King Misuzulu is the sole trustee of the Ingonyama Trust.

On whether the IFP leadership was expecting the King to endorse the party ahead of next year’s polls, Hlabisa said the IFP respected His Majesty’s neutral position.

“The King is above politics,” he said.

With next year’s general elections around the corner, more political parties will be seeking audience with the Zulu King as part of the campaign to win the support of his subjects ahead of the polls. Political parties which recently visited the Zulu King include the ANC, DA and ActionSA.