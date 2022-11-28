‘I’m fully behind Ramaphosa’, says ANC KZN heavyweight Jomo Sibiya

Clive Ndou

ANC KZN provincial executive committee (PEC) member, Jomo Sibiya is going against the ANC PEC’s decision to endorse Zweli Mkhize and will instead vote for Ramaphosa.

The former KwaZulu-Natal Human Settlements MEC, Jomo Sibiya, who is currently a member of the influential ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) backing former health minister, Zweli Mkhize, has broken ranks with the party’s top leadership structure, with his announcement that he is behind President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The ANC PEC has taken a resolution to support Mkhize, who will be seeking to topple Ramahosa as ANC president at next month’s national elective conference.

However, Sibiya, who hails from Nquthu in the ANC KZN Nkosi Mbambatha region, said he did not agree with the PEC’s decision that Mkhize should be the next party president.

I will be one of the voting delegates at the national conference, and my ANC branch in Ward 3 in Nquthu has given me a mandate to support President Cyril Ramaphosa. I also wish to place it on record that the ANC conference is about the wishes of the organisation’s branches, and not that of a PEC or any other ANC structure. So, I will obey the instructions of my branch. READ MORE Sergeant attached to Pietermaritzburg's Plessislaer police station shot dead

Eight provinces back Ramaphosa

According to the results of the ANC candidates branch nomination processes, Ramaphosa has been endorsed by eight of the party’s nine provinces while Mkhize is being backed by one province — KwaZulu-Natal.

Out of KZN’s about 800 branches, 643 endorsed Mkhize while 60 backed Ramaphosa.

However, Sibiya said the picture could change when ANC KZN delegates cast their votes at the actual conference.

As much as branches give delegates a mandate, ANC guidelines allows for delegates to be open to persuasion by other delegates who have a different perspective. Of course, as a delegate, I’m open to persuasion, but would also be seeking to influence delegates who might happen to have a different perspective to that of my own branch.

Ramaphosa ‘has done a great job’

Having said that, Sibiya however, made it clear that he did not believe that Ramaphosa, who would be seeking a second term at the ANC elective conference, failed in his first term.

“Yes, of course, there are gaps here and there, but overall I think President Cyril Ramaphosa has done a great job. Despite the fact that there were certain ANC members who, since his election in 2017, have been working against him, he managed to pull the organisation together.”

For example, here in KZN, branch general meetings (BGM) used to be chaotic, with people resorting to violence and other conduct which [the ANC does not stand for]. But look at what happened in the recent BGMs. Out of all the BGMs in KZN’s eleven regions, there has not been a single incident of violence. I think President Cyril Ramaphosa should be allowed to serve a second term.

Apart from Mkhize, the KZN PEC has also endorsed former Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle, who is vying for the ANC secretary-general position.

Masualle will be contesting against former ANC KZN provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli, who, despite not being endorsed by the KZN PEC, managed to gather the highest number of endorsements by the party’s branches from across the country.

Sibiya confirmed that his Ward 3 branch in Nquthu was one of the branches across the country which endorsed Ntuli.

On the position of ANC secretary-general, my branch opted for a young and energetic person with a proven track record. My branch believes that comrade Mdumiseni, who came through the ANC ranks, is a tried and tested leader who has all the required qualities for the position of secretary-general. The branch was not interested in the slates that were being circulated by factions because it is of the firm view that slates have inflicted a lot of damage on the ANC. Slates have divided the ANC.

The ANC elective conference, where more than 4 000 party delegates will be voting for their preferred candidates, will take place at Johannesburg’s Nasrec Expo Centre between December 16 and 20.