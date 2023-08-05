KZN ANC chairperson Duma calls for unity within the ANCWL

By Khethukuthula Xulu

ANC provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma says the new leadership of the KwaZulu-Natal ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) should push for the advancement and full liberation of all women.

“We cannot preach democracy to the world and not practice it within our own structures.”

Duma was officially welcoming delegates on behalf of the ANC on the second day of the KZN ANCWL Conference at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Durban ICC.

August, being Women’s Month, the conference observed women’s struggle stalwarts such as Victoria Mxenge, Lilian Ngoyi, Fatima Meer, Nokuhamba Nyawo and many others.

Duma said the best way for the ANCWL to honour these heroines, was through unity.

The provincial conference will see Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi lock horns in the race for the ANCWL provincial chairperson position.

Khoza is the former ANCWL provincial chairperson, while Sithole-Moloi is the former mayor of the uMgungundlovu District Municipality.

The position of ANCWL provincial chairperson will also be contested by two other ANC MPLs, former KZN MEC for Arts and Culture MEC, Hlengiwe Mavimbela and chairperson of the provincial legislature’s Quality of Life Committee, Phumzile Mbatha-Cele.

Duma said all women, even those who are not part of the ANCWL, should benefit from the decisions that will come from this conference.

Duma said this contest was not about the different or opposing ideologies and personal favourites, as almost all four runners had similar ideologies.

He added that women were no longer overlooked in structures of governance as vital KZN government departments were led by women, namely, Cogta, Education, Health, and Social Development through the leadership of Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube.