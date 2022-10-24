KZN ANC defends Ramaphosa

Clive Ndou

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday leapt to the defence of President Cyril Ramaphosa following attacks by former president Jacob Zuma, who labelled him “corrupt”.

In a media briefing organised by his foundation on Saturday, Zuma — who lashed out at Ramaphosa for keeping large sums of money in foreign currently at the president’s Phala Phala farmhouse — also denounced him a traitor.

However, the KZN provincial ANC, which is one of the party structures which has been backing Zuma, said it was wrong to characterise Ramaphosa as corrupt given that he has not been found guilty by any court of law.

ANC provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo, said:

Since our election into office during the provincial conference, we have always pointed out on various platforms of the importance of a well-established and fundamental principle of our law of the presumption of innocence until found guilty by a court of law. No court of law has ever found president Jacob Zuma corrupt for his involvement in the arms deal. Equally, no court of law has ever found President Cyril Ramaphosa corrupt in Phala-Phala.

On the same day in which Zuma lambasted Ramaphosa, former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe used separate events to lambast Ramaphosa and the ANC leadership in general.

The three former presidents criticised Ramaphosa and the current ANC leadership at a time when a panel appointment by Parliament is investigating whether there are grounds for the National Assembly to initiate impeachment proceedings against the president in light of the Phala Phala farm scandal.

Mbeki, who in recent months has expressed his unhappiness over the manner in which the government was handling a number of issues — including electricity supply — went as far as suggesting that the ANC members should plan for a party without Ramaphosa at the helm.

“As comrades know, they [the panel] have been given 30 days to do that. The 30 days will run out sometime in the month of November. What happens if they say he has got a case to answer? What do we do?” he asked.

Mtolo labelled Mbeki, Zuma and Motlanthe’s attacks on Ramaphosa and the ANC in general as “strange”.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has noted a very strange occurrence wherein the above leaders are attacking the sitting ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC publicly. Clearly, such an exercise is eroding the standing of the organisation in society. While we respect their rights, as enshrined in the constitution, of the freedom of speech, we respectfully request our leaders to exercise restraint.

The standoff between Ramaphosa and the three former presidents happens at a time when ANC branches are preparing for the party’s national elective conference scheduled for December.

Ramaphosa, who would be seeking a second term as ANC president, is facing a challenge from former health minister, Zweli Mkhize, former AU chairperson, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and former Tourism Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu — all of who have indicated they would contest the president position at the upcoming conference.