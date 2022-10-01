KZN ANC elective conference ‘a disgrace’

Thabiso Goba

Hundreds of people were fined, arrested and charged for a number of disorderly conduct violations during the ANC KwaZulu-Natal elective conference, which was held in North Beach, Durban.

The conference, which was held from July 22 to 24, at the Olive Convention Centre, was attended by thousands of ANC members.

Sharmaine Sewshanker, PR councillor for the Democratic Alliance, said the conference was disruptive to the community and attendees broke many of the city’s by-laws.

During Thursday’s eThekwini Full Council meeting, mayor Mxolisi Kaunda formally responded to questions posed by Sewshanker.

Kaunda said 176 vehicles were towed away for a number of offences, mainly for obstructing entrances into residential buildings and illegally parking in areas. Kaunda said 10 people were fined for indecent behaviour, such as urinating and drinking alcohol in public spaces.

“Despite this being an ANC event in the ANC-run municipality, we ensured that by-laws were adhered to without fear, favour or prejudice in the entire area,” wrote Kaunda in his answers.

Kaunda said metro police recorded a total of 36 complaints from North Beach residents regarding the event. He said a public notice of the event and the road closures near the conference venue was only issued a day before the conference started.

“The event organiser and the person in charge of the venue were tasked by the committee to inform residents of the road closures within a reasonable time,” said Kaunda. Sewshanker said she was not happy with the statistics, as the reality on the ground signified that the problem was much bigger.

I was present during that weekend. On that morning, it was mayhem. Residents couldn’t get to their apartments and people [were] urinating in public places. It was the [most] disruptive conference I have ever come across

Despite the large crowd, Sewshanker said there were no mobile toilets available outside the venue, which led to residents being exposed to people defecating in the nearby park. Sewshanker said it was “unacceptable” that a public notice was issued to residents a day before the conference started as venues for events like this are booked months in advance.

Sewshanker said her reason for asking these questions is to identify why metro police failed to control the crowd and how they can better prepare for upcoming political conferences of this scale.

We need to know why the metro did not enforce the by-laws, why they couldn’t keep the crowd under control and if there are loopholes in the system, then we need to correct them

In his responses, Kaunda said metro police do not have a device to measure noise or sound levels. Sewshanker said metro police cannot enforce the city’s “nuisance bylaw” if they do not have devices to measure noise levels.