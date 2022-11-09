KZN ANC keeps nomination boxes under lock and key

Clive Ndou

The public will know tomorrow who ANC branches in KwaZulu-Natal have endorsed as the province’s preferred presidential candidate.

Candidates vying for the ANC president position at the party’s December national conference include former Health minister Zweli Mkhize, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu and the incumbent, President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The nomination of presidential candidates by the party’s branches closed on Monday.

ANC KZN provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said the nomination ballots from ANC branches across the province’s 11 regions were currently at the party’s provincial offices in Durban.

On Thursday, November 10, the province of KwaZulu-Natal under the strict supervision of the Electoral Commission, led by comrade Kgalema Motlanthe, will open nomination boxes at the provincial officers' headquarters.

Mtolo, who was speaking during an ANC press briefing on Tuesday, said everything was being done to preserve the integrity of the party’s nomination processes.

This is a process to be administered by the appointed independent Elecions Agency in the presence of regional observers.

He said the process will be transparent and open, and that the nominations of all branches which have successfully held their BGMs and qualified — their nominations having been counted manually, one-by-one — will be consolidated.

The person who has received the majority of nominations, per each of the top six positions, will be deemed duly nominated as the provincial nominee of KwaZulu-Natal in line with Rule 12 of the ANC constitution, which is the supreme guiding document of our glorious movement.

Some ANC members in the province have claimed that Mkhize is the leading candidate in the province, while others claimed that Ramaphosa is making inroads.

Mtolo appealed to party members to wait for the official announcement.

This process by the ANC PEC [provincial executive committee] of consolidating the nomination reports from the ANC regions is the only credible process.

Everything else is rumours spread on social media. For your information, ANC nomination processes don’t happen on social media.

The release of the province’s nomination outcomes would culminate in the consolidated national report which will be compiled by the ANC national executive committee (NEC).

According to the ANC national leadership, the national conference will take place in Johannesburg’s Nasrec Expo from December 16 to 20.