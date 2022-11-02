KZN ANC leadership in the balance after ruling on branch meeting

Clive Ndou

The KwaZulu-Natal ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) is in danger of being dissolved after a court found that some delegates who participated in the election of the leadership structure were illegitimate.

This comes after the South Gauteng high court ruled that the ANC’s KZN Josiah Gumede regional conference, which was represented during August’s ANC provincial conference, has been irregular as a branch which took part in the regional conference did not follow ANC processes when it convened its branch general meeting (BGM).

ALSO READ | Future of ANC KZN leadership in the balance after court ruling

The ruling has a bearing on the party’s regional executive committee (REC), which was elected during last year’s regional conference.

Members of the ANC Josiah Gumede region, which includes the Bergville area, were part of the party’s delegates who elected the current ANC KZN provincial leadership.

By Tuesday afternoon, the ANC national leadership was busy briefing the party’s lawyers — who on Wednesday will head to the South Gauteng High Court in a bid to have the court’s order rescinded.

ANC Josiah Gumede regional secretary Bonga Hlomuka is, however, confident that the court’s decision would be rescinded.

There is no merit in the case against the region. The only reason the court ruled against us is that we were not in court to defend ourself when the ruling was made.

When the summons was delivered to our offices there was no one present. Now that the ANC will be in court to defend itself tomorrow [today] there is no doubt that the court’s decision would be rescinded.

ALSO READ | ‘I drew lessons from Digital Vibes scandal,’ says Mkhize

ANC provincial spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said the provincial leadership was not bothered about the court ruling.

That ruling is not about the ANC Josiah Gumede region nor is it about the provincial conference. “It’s about a branch in the ANC Josiah Gumede region. So, if comrades within an ANC branch are fighting over processes within their branch, the fight should be confined to that particularly branch. There is absolutely no basis for dragging in either the ANC region or the province.

It was incorrect, Mndebele said, to conflate ANC regional conference process with those of the provincial conference.

BGMs for regional conferences are separate from those of the provincial conference.

I think those who have taken the ANC to court have not been able to distinguish between the two separate processes. They gave the court the wrong impression.

During the build-up to the 2017 national elective conference, the Pietermaritzburg high court dissolved the then ANC PEC after disgruntled party members challenged the legality of the provincial conference in which the PEC was elected.

As a result, members of the KZN PEC could not represent the province at the national conference as a structure.

Mndebele was adamant that history will not repeat itself.