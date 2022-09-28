KZN ANC panel in shambles

Clive Ndou

With the ANC step-aside policy back on the party’s agenda, the party in KwaZulu-Natal is currently unable to implement the policy as its integrity commission — which is responsible for enforcing the regulation — is in shambles.

The province’s commission, which should have five members for it to operate, currently has two. However, the current KZN integrity chairperson, Sipho Magwaza, who has been pushing for the ANC provincial leadership to fill the vacancies, insists that the province’s body still exists.

“It’s there, and I’m the chairperson,” he said. However, the commission — which requires the support of the ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) to function — appears currently to be receiving no backing from key structures.

“It’s true that the new ANC leadership has not spoken to us since its election in August. We have been waiting, but so far there is no word from the ANC PEC,” he said.

Compounding the problem was the fact that the KZN PEC is against the party’s step-aside policy. In August, the KZN PEC failed in its bid to have the ANC policy conference agree to scrap the policy.

Problems within the ANC KZN integrity commission are mounting at a time when there is strong debate on whether the party’s step-aside policy should be retained.

Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma revived the debate on the policy — which compels ANC members facing criminal charges to step down from both their party and government positions — when she claimed that the regulation was unjust.

Dlamini-Zuma, who is expected to contest the ANC president position at the party’s upcoming elective conference scheduled for December, said the regulation severely affected party members facing criminal charges.

“The problem with step-aside is that you are charged, and then you step aside, but three years on you are still waiting years for the trial to start. For me, that is injustice. I am saying justice must be done. Why do you arrest first and investigate for three years?

By the time you arrest, you must be sure there is a case to answer, so the person is cleared or found guilty. I think the conference should look at the issue … as it stands, it is not right as it is being implemented

While Magwaza welcomed the debate on the ANC step-aside policy, he maintained that the policy was still in force.

“Since the policy has not been scrapped, the integrity commission in KZN should be allowed to perform its duties,” he said.

ANC provincial spokesperson Mafika Mndebele yesterday denied that the ANC PEC was opposed to the work of the commission.

“In fact, in its next regular meeting, the PEC will deal with the report on the provincial integrity commission.

“So, whatever problems are currently being faced by the commission will be addressed,” said Mndebele.

Top ANC provincial leaders who previously appeared before the ANC KZN integrity commission include the party’s former deputy provincial chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu and former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede. Both Mabuyakhulu and Gumede are currently facing criminal charges.

The step-aside policy was adopted by the ANC’s 2017 national policy as part of a process meant to counter perceptions that the party was tolerant of corruption within its ranks.

However, ANC presidential hopeful, former health minister Zweli Mkhize, recently claimed that the policy was being abused.

“We do see tendencies of those who want to use their powers to put pressure on others and then sometimes unashamedly start using powers to eliminate political opponents using the criminal justice system,” he said.

“We would like to condemn that. That cannot be how we run the state and the party.”