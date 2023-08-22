KZN ANC to supervise work of eThekwini Metro caucus

By Witness Reporter

The ANC in KZN says it will from now directly supervise the work of the ANC Caucus in eThekwini Metro.

This was announced by Provincial Secretary, Bheki Mtolo at a briefing in Durban on Tuesday.

Mtolo said the ANC was going to invoke Clause 19.9.8 of the ANC Constitution.

He said at this stage, the ANC wanted to focus on issues of governance in eThekwini Municipality.

Mtolo said this announcement was being made while the Section 154 intervention announced in May,

was being processed by three spheres of government.

“As guided by the ANC Constitution, the ANC at provincial level will invoke Clause 19.9.8band will now directly supervise the work of the ANC Caucus in eThekwini Metro.”

The main focus will also to sharpen the oversight role played by deployees of the ANC in council over administration and to strengthen service delivery.

He added that the provincial executive committee (PEC) welcomed engagements by ANC PEC member Mxolisi Kaunda, in his capacity as the Mayor of the eThekwini Metro, with ratepayers associations within the municipality.

“We have agreed that such open and frank engagements are critical and will be sustained moving forward.”

“In this regard, the PEC took a decision to ensure an ongoing assessment of service delivery in Umlazi. This will be followed by an Imbizo by the Provincial government – led by the Premier and MECs.”

The ANC in the province, Mtolo said, will work with the regional structure of the ANC to ensure the creation of a platform for dialogue through sectoral for the people by hosting senior citizens, youth, the disabled, women, workers in eThekwini Region and open discussion with the councillors serving in the municipality.

“This will improve communication and help residents in various wards to table matters for attention and seek solutions in matters of service delivery.”