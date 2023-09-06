KZN DA files complaint against ANC chief whip over racism accusations

By Clive Ndou

As debates in the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature get heated up ahead of next year’s general elections, racism accusations are becoming a common occurrence, with the DA often finding itself at the receiving end of the vitriolic attacks.

Following last week’s provincial legislature sitting, DA caucus chief whip Imran Keeka filed a complaint against ANC chief whip James Nxumalo.

In a letter to KZN Legislature speaker Nontembeko Boyce, Keeka accused Nxumalo of branding DA MPL Heinz De Boer a racist.

“Honorable James Nxumalo unequivocally confirmed on the record that he did indeed utter the words that the ‘Honorable De Boer is a racist’, or to that effect,” he said.

He added that KZN Legislature deputy speaker Themba Mthembu, who was presiding over the sitting when Nxumalo allegedly accused De Boer of being racist, failed to act against Nxumalo.

“He did not call the Honorable J Nxumalo to order when I raised this as a point of order,” Keeka said.

Keeka demanded that Boyce should censor Nxumalo.

“I write to request that a ruling in this regard, after the deputy speaker’s contemplation, is brought to the house at the next sitting,” he said in his letter to Boyce.

Keeka’s complaint to Boyce comes a few weeks after ANC MPL and MEC for Economic Development Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA) Siboniso Duma had, during a debate in the house, labelled DA uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas a “racist boy”.

While KZN Legislature spokesperson Nomusa Phungula could not confirm whether Boyce has received Keeka’s complaint against Nxumalo, the ANC chief whip told The Witness that the matter will be “resolved amicably”.

These things do happen, particularly when there is a heated debate like the one we had last week. The debate is now behind us and I certainly will not have any problem in withdrawing that remark.

The ANC and DA are currently engaged in the battle for the control of KZN after next year’s general elections. To bolster its chances of dislodging the ANC from power in the province, the DA is currently in talks to form a coalition government with the IFP should the ANC support in KZN drop below 50%.

On the other hand, the ANC says it is not planning for a coalition government in KZN as it is confident that it will get an outright majority in next year’s polls.