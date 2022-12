Clive Ndou

ANC members from the KwaZulu-Natal province topped the list of the party national executive committee (NEC) members announced by the party’s elections committee on Wednesday following voting by the organisation’s delegates at the national elective conference which closed on Tuesday.

Former KZN premier, Sihle Zikalala, who in August failed in his bid to be re-elected ANC provincial chairperson, received the highest votes with 2228, more than any of the 80 people who were elected to the NEC.

ALSO READ | Divisions rife in the ANC

Out of the twelve ANC members from the province who made it into the 80-member NEC, three — Zikalala, former ANC KZN provincial secretary, Mdumiseni Ntuli and police minister, Bheki Cele — were among the five NEC members who received the highest number of votes.

Other ANC members who featured in the NEC’s top ten are Water and Sanitation minister, Senzo Mchunu, and former Home Affairs minister, Malusi Gigaba.

Former health minister, Zweli Mkhize, who lost to President Cyril Ramaphosa in the ANC presidential race, made it into the NEC.

The highest decision-making body between conferences, the NEC, has the power to recall a sitting ANC president.

Tabling the NEC election results at Johannesburg’s Nasrec Expo Centre, ANC elections committee chairperson, former president Kgalema Motlanthe, said thorough processes were followed during voting and the counting of ballots.

“There were no material objections raised by observers,” he said.

ALSO READ | ANC elective conference adjourned

According to the committee’s report, there were 4 436 eligible voters at the conference, but 4 029 participated — resulting in a 91% voter turnout.

In line with the ANC’s gender parity policy, 41% of the newly-elected NEC members were female, while 39% were male.

Newly-elected ANC secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, described the party’s new NEC team as energetic.

It reminds me of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) NEC I worked with way back; this NEC is full of young and energetic people

New team includes those who voted for impeachment of Ramaphosa

The new ANC team also includes former Northwest premier, Supra Mahumapelo and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) minister, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who have been accused of breaking the party’s regulations when they supported a motion calling for the adoption of a Phala Phala independent panel report recommending that Parliament should consider instituting impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa.

ALSO READ | ANC conference enters final day

Mahumapelo, Dlamini-Zuma and three other ANC MPs voted in favour of the panel report despite the outgoing ANC NEC resolution that all party MPs should reject the report.

Mbalula said the new NEC will decide the fate of the MPs who went against the party’s directive.

The matter will still be dealt with by the ANC disciplinary committee,” he said. Mbalula said there was a possibility that Ramaphosa would reshuffle his Cabinet to align it with the outcomes of the ANC national elective conference.

“Whereever he is, he is applying his mind,” he said.

Given that the ANC secretary-general position is a full-time job, Fikile Mbalula would soon have to resign from his transport minister position.