KZN mayoral position for DA in Umhlathuze

By Clive Ndou

The IFP, which is in the process of strengthening the party’s relationship with the DA in KwaZulu-Natal, has handed the DA a deputy mayoral post at the IFP-controlled Umhlathuze Municipality in Richards Bay.

Last month, the DA and IFP concluded a service delivery agreement as part of a broader plan to form a united front to dislodge the ANC from power in KZN in next year’s general elections.

DA KZN provincial chairperson, Dean Macpherson, on Tuesday confirmed that the party has resolved to accept the IFP’s Umhlathuze Municipality deputy mayor position offer.

“The provincial executive committee (PEC) deliberated on the offer over the weekend in terms of Section 7 of the service delivery pact that the DA and IFP signed at the beginning of July 2023,” he said.

Following the 2021 local government elections, the DA and IFP resolved to co-operate in the province’s hung municipality.

At the time, the DA made it clear that the party was not expecting any mayoral position in return for its support for the IFP.

However, Macpherson said the DA has since resolved that it was the right time for the party to co-govern with the IFP, given that the relationship between the two political parties has deepened over the years.

“In considering our approach to taking up this seat, it was noted that the two parties have been working together since the elections in 2021 and has seen notable improvements in service delivery and government administration.

“The DA currently chairs the electricity and infrastructure portfolio committee, whereby the party has worked hard to stabilise the grid and replace ageing infrastructure, to drive investment and job creation,” he said.

The DA will put forward the name of the party’s Umhlathuze Municipality caucus leader, Christo Botha, as a candidate for the deputy mayor position at an Umhlathuze Municipality full council meeting scheduled to take place next week.

While the service level agreement which the DA and IFP recently entered into is confined to the province’s hung municipalities, it does pave the way for a broader pact aimed at removing the ANC from power in KZN in next year’s polls.

The stronger relationship between the IFP and DA in KZN come weeks after the EFF — which, like the DA, have been co-operating with the IFP in the province’s hung municipalities, severed its ties with the IFP.

As things stand, the EFF in KZN is co-operating with the ANC in the province’s municipalities such as Nongoma, where the ANC/EFF/NFP coalition recently booted out IFP office-bearers through a motion of no confidence against the IFP senior leaders at the council.