KZN political analyst justifies showing up at politicians’ houses

Clive Ndou

Political analyst Xolani Dube on Tuesday spoke for the first time about the controversial methods of an NGO linked to him.

This after he came under ANC attack after members of the NGO “marched” to Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube’s private residence.

Following the incident, where members of civil society organisation called Umsinsi Wokuzimilela embarked on an unannounced visit to Dube-Ncube’s private residence in Hillcrest, the ANC in KZN accused Xolani Dube of masquerading as a political analyst while in reality he was a politician.

‘Unwarranted’ criticism

In an exclusive interview with The Witness, Dube described the criticisms against him as “unwarranted”.

Frankly speaking, I never expected a political party such as the ANC, whose roots are within the communities, to dismiss community members seeking answers around issues of service delivery as hooligans. Anyone familiar with the ANC would be aware that community members, particularly in black areas, often visited political leaders at their houses whenever there was something bothering them. I’m surprised that the current ANC leadership, which should know better, has chosen to label a visit by community members to a leader’s house as something intimidating. READ MORE Shop owner fears for his life after gunmen flee with cash

According to the members of Umsinsi Wokuzimilela who went to Dube-Ncube’s house, the intention was to seek answers around the poor living conditions of the province’s flood victims, the increasing problem of unemployment in KZN, and many other service delivery failures on the part of the provincial government.

Dube-Ncube, who was not at home when the group arrived, has since opened a case of intimidation and trespassing against the Umsinsi Wokuzimile members.

Attempts to bar media from speaking to Dube

Further, the ANC provincial leadership has written to the South African Editor’s Forum (Sanef), requesting it to ensure that media houses in the country barred their journalists from seeking comment from Dube for their political stories.

Dube described the ANC provincial leadership’s decision to lodge a complaint against him at Sanef as “unfortunate”.

One of my roles is to conscientise society around the social contract which governing parties enter into with the citizens. Even ANC leaders themselves accept that they should not be a distance between citizens and those who are elected to public office. That’s why I’m puzzled about the level of anger over a visit by members of the community to the home of the KZN Premier.

The visit to Dube-Ncube’s home, Xolani Dube said, was part of the Umsinsi Wokuzimile organisation’s programme to engage individuals in the province occupying political office.

“It’s a door-to-door programme similar to the one which the ANC embarks on during elections,” he said.

“That’s why we find it strange that the same ANC leaders who visits community members at their houses during elections feel uncomfortable when community members visit them at their homes,” he said.

Umsinsi Wokuzimile was launched last year following research conducted by Dube’s Xubera Institute for Research and Development.

A week ago the group visited the former eThekwini deputy mayor, Philani Mavundla, who is also the leader of Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) at his private home in Kloof.

Mavundla, who like the ANC KZN leadership criticised the methods used by Umsinsi Wokuzimela, however, said he has since resolved to hold a meeting with the group.