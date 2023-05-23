KZN political parties locked in power struggle

By Clive Ndou

KwaZulu-Natal political parties will on Wednesday lock horns during three by-elections declared by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) across the province’s municipalities.

In the Mandeni Municipality’s ward 15, the ANC, IFP and EFF will be contesting the vacant ward previously controlled by the ANC.

The three rival political parties will also square up against each other in the uMzimkhulu Municipality, where the IEC has declared a vacancy at the municipality’s ward 12.

ALSO READ | DA wins Msunduzi’s much-contested Ward 28 by-elections

The DA, which has not fielded a candidate in the two by-elections, will be channeling all its energies towards the strategic eThekwini Municipality’s ward 73 where the IEC has also declared a vacancy. Ward 27, which forms part of the Chatsworth area south of Durban, was previously a DA stronghold.

However, the ANC in KZN is adamant that the ruling party will snatch ward 73 from the DA, whose ward councillor, Ronnie Pillay, defected to the ANC — forcing the IEC to declare the ward as vacant.

A week ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa personally travelled to Chatsworth to welcome Pillay, who will contest Wednesday’s by-election as an ANC candidate.

The ANC’s chances of snatching ward 73 from the DA were raised after scores of what the ruling party’s KZN leadership described as former DA members, welcomed Ramaphosa during the ANC leader’s visit to Chatsworth.

ALSO READ | ANC KZN leadership in quandary

Addressing Chatsworth ward 73 residents, who for years have been battling unemployment and crime, Ramaphosa said the ANC was the only political party which can address crime and unemployment in the area “Just in the past year and a half, we’ve been able to regain some of the jobs that we lost during Covid-19.”

We lost two million jobs during Covid-19, and 1,5 million of those jobs have been regained. We continue to create more and more jobs.

“I have said to the Minister of Police that we need to focus on crime prevention so that in the areas where you live police should be able to be there, present and visible so that we can prevent acts of criminality,” Ramaphosa said.

However, DA KZN leader, Francois Rodgers, who will be in ward 73 Wednesday to drum up support for the DA ahead of the by-election, blamed the ANC’s KZN leadership for giving Ramaphosa the false impression that the ANC will win that ward.

“The ANC KZN leadership calling itself the ‘Taliban’ wanted to deflect attention from its failures when it told President Ramaphosa that it will win ward 73.”

ALSO READ | Ramaphosa’s KZN visit in vain: DA

“The fact of the matter is that Pillay went to the ANC alone while all DA supporters in ward 73 remained with the party they trust, the DA. As the DA, we are confident that we will retain ward 73,” he said.

The DA’s ward 73 candidate is Daniel Logan Mea while the ANC has Pillay as its candidate.

The EFF, which is the third political party contesting eThekwini Municipality’s ward 73, has Ravanasithan Pillay as its candidate