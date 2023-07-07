KZN political parties reignite Phoenix killings debate

By Clive Ndou

The Phoenix killings during the 2021 July unrest on Thursday split KwaZulu-Natal political parties in the provincial legislature down the middle, with the ANC and EFF saying the murders were motivated by racism while the DA and IFP stuck to the position that they were merely acts of criminality.

Thirty-six people died when some members of the Phoenix community took the law into their own hands after looting and vandalism broke out during the 2021 unrest.

Debating the EFF’s motion calling on the provincial government to extend financial benefits to the dependents of the 36 victims who died during the Phoenix vigilante killings, MPLs were divided on whether the murders were motivated by racism.

Tabling the motion, EFF KZN Legislature caucus leader, Mongezi Twala, said the fact that all the 36 victims were black Africans while the attackers were of Indian origin was proof that the attacks were racially motivated.

ANC MPL, Jomo Sibiya, who backed Twala’s view, said it was important for political parties to be honest about what transpired in Phoenix so as to ensure that the attacks did not recur.

The debate became heated when Sibiya suggested that DA MPL, Brandley Singh — who said it was wrong to use the incidents to brand all Phoenix residents as murderers and racists — was part of those who attacked people during the Phoenix violence.

“You were standing side-by-side with armed people who were killing our people,” Sibiya told Singh, who hails from Phoenix. However, Sibiya was forced to withdraw his comments about Singh after the speaker, Nontembeko Boyce, ruled that Sibiya’s statement was unparliamentary.

Singh, who labelled the EFF’s motion opportunistic and insensitive, said the Phoenix killings should not be turned into political football. “Today’s debate is on a particularly sensitive and painful matter where innocent people lost their lives and families were torn apart due to violence during the July 2021 unrest.

“The DA has always maintained that those who committed these horrific crimes must be arrested and prosecuted. This opportunist motion by the EFF is all about grandstanding and making an issue about Indians living in Phoenix. As a resident of Phoenix, I can categorically state that Indian people in Phoenix are not racist as claimed by the EFF and its commander-in-chief (Julius Malema).

In Phoenix, Africans and Indians live side-by-side and have been doing so for decades

The ANC-led government, Singh said, should be held accountable for the July unrest. “The failure of the police to demonstrate the capacity to respond swiftly and effectively to the riots led to fear and panic in communities who perceived themselves to be under attack — not just in Phoenix but across our province.

Today, the police are no better equipped to handle national security threats than they were in July 2021

IFP MPL, Blessed Gwala, said while individuals who murdered people during the unrest should be held accountable, the government should take responsibility for allowing the situation to get out of hand.

“Even President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged that the security services were found wanting during the unrest. The ANC government should be blamed for the death of people in Phoenix,” he said.