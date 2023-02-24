KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube set to deliver her maiden Sopa

Clive Ndou

KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, will deliver her State of the Province Address (Sopa) in Pietermaritzburg on Friday.

Dube-Ncube, who will be delivering her maiden Sopa, was elected premier in August last year after the resignation of now ANC MP, Sihle Zikalala.

A former KZN Treasury MEC, Dube-Ncube delivers the Sopa amid growing unemployment, soaring food prices and slow economic growth accompanied by electricity and power outages.

ALSO READ | Zulu King calls on citizens to defend Ingonyama trust

Dube-Ncube’s Sopa, which will be delivered at Pietermaritzburg’s Oval Cricket Stadium, will, among other things, focus on the provincial government’s job creation, economic growth and crime prevention strategies.

Dube-Ncube said Sopa would outline realistic targets.

We must be guided by the dictum that one cannot build a reputation on what you’re planning to do. This requires the government to demonstrate how commitments are translated into reality.

Friday’s Sopa was preceded by Thursday’s provincial legislature opening address, delivered by Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.