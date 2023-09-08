ABC founder’s application to overturn suspension denied

By Londiwe Xulu

An urgent application brought by the founder and president of the Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) to have his suspension overturned, was struck off the Pietermaritzburg high court roll.

Philani Mavundla and the party’s secretary Phumelele Phahla challenged their suspension by the party’s disciplinary committee.

The application was brought against the ABC national chairperson Bhengu Mgezeni Gwala, Vusimuzi Dladla and Busisiwe Khoza, whom Mavundla said were acting unlawfully as members of the national disciplinary committee of the party.

ALSO READ | ABC founder Mavundla and SG fight suspension in court

It was also against “unidentified persons acting as members of the national disciplinary committee” and the national disciplinary committee.

In a statement, Mavundla said their application was presented in court on Wednesday with the aim of addressing concerns regarding the unlawful structure created by the national chairperson and the suspensions.

He said he and Phahla were not suspended.

The urgency of this matter stems from the fact that these actions were taken to hinder the proper investigation and disciplinary processes within the party. The national chairperson’s establishment of an unconstitutional and unlawful parallel structure only serves to disrupt the party’s operations.

“It is important to note that the individuals occupying this structure are not in good standing with the party. They are known rebels and infiltrators whose intentions are to sow instability and disorder,” said Mavundla.

He said the court ruled that the matter did not require immediate attention and can be processed through normal court procedures.

“As a result, the president and SG will continue to fulfill their roles, and the party’s activities will proceed uninterrupted until a final decision is reached regarding the unlawfulness of the committee established by the national chairperson and the alleged suspensions,” said Mavundla.

ALSO READ | Protesters call for removal of uMvoti mayor Mavundla

Gwala, the national chairperson of the ABC however told The Witness that Mavundla and Phahla were still on suspension, adding that the party will continue to prosecute them accordingly.