ActionSA tries to persuade opposition parties in KZN to form power-sharing structure

ActionSA in KZN has written a proposal to three major opposition parties, nudging them towards a power-sharing structure in the eThekwini Municipality.

After the council meeting collapsed last week, due to two political parties not showing up, ActionSA KZN chairperson, Zwakele Mncwango, wrote to all political parties of eThekwini, except the ANC, proposing the matter of a power-shared government.

We propose that the three major opposition parties, the Democratic Alliance (DA), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) share power within the eThekwini Municipality and share office bearer positions, such as that of the mayor, the deputy mayor and the speaker of the metro, which will allow the parties to share portfolio committee chairperson positions.

He said should the DA be reluctant to form a coalition with the EFF, then the IFP and EFF should share office bearer positions and the DA should take a majority of three chairpersons of portfolio committee positions, leaving the two to the EFF and the IFP.

We believe that these are discussions that opposition and minority parties should start having amongst themselves in order to save the failing metro from the clutches of the ANC.

eThekwini Municipality did not comment by the time of publication.