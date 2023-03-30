Administrator unhappy with Msunduzi’s slow pace in rectifying problems

Chris Ndaliso

The administrator in Msunduzi is not happy with the pace at which the city is rectifying problems that led to its being put under administration.

Most worrying, according to Martin Sithole, was the unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful (UIFW) expenditure cases which are still pending at the municipality.

According to his presentation to council at the City Hall on Wednesday, during the 2022/23 financial year, the city incurred R38,6 million in irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure while during the 2021/22 year, it was R1,8 billion.

Sithole said consequence management is slow and excuses were given when it came to the implementation of corrective measures where people are said to be on leave, especially around December.

We are all aware about the problems the municipality is facing so we should all be out there correcting those. Expenditure on grants is also worrying. This is free money so we should be using it [on designated projects]. We are nearing the end of the intervention so all of us should ensure that we correct those errors that brought us [Msunduzi] under [provincial] government intervention.

According to his presentation, the city’s internal audit unit has completed Sec 32 investigations for the financial years 2020/21 and 2021/22. The outcomes and recommendations on these investigations have been tabled to the city’s executive committee on completion but some of the recommendations have not been actioned.

There are 47 consequence management cases to be finalised.

“They are all in progress and in different stages. The consequence management acceleration plan has been developed by corporate services and is being monitored on a weekly basis by the ministerial representative [Sithole].”

The city manager has taken the initiative of approaching other municipalities to assist by making available staff members that are suitable to be qualified prosecutors and presiding officers. Umgungundlovu Municipality has provided two officials and Msunduzi is currently awaiting response from eThekwini Metro, which has also been approached.

According to the presentation, in a 2020 forensic investigation on alleged fraud and theft of fuel, a prosecutor was issued with a letter of appointment on 26/10/2022, and was supposed to have been given documents by February 28, 2023.

The prosecutor is said to have failed to serve notice and charges and is now awaiting exhibits from the internal audit unit before serving charges.

In another 2021 forensic investigation on fraudulent payment from the municipal payroll to a personal account, the matter is still underway.

The DA’s Garth Middleton questioned the time it took to finalise cases at the expense of the municipality.

We have got some cases dating back to 2020, yet they have not been resolved. Are the contractors who have submitted fraudulent invoices still under the municipal database?

Are employees who were found to have been involved in the commission of the crime still under the municipal employ?

“Why are we still not getting reports showing a ward-based matrix depicting monies paid in by each ward versus how much essential services are delivered to each ward?

“We need to see the amount of revenue collected per ward. Why do consequent management and disciplinary cases take so long? In the (MRs) report some are almost three years old.”

He said it did not make sense for overtime fraud investigations to take so long to be completed.

An employee irregularly receives money, spends the money and now three years later we are still investigating? My view is that we need to suspend or remove them immediately from the contractor database as they cannot enjoy opportunities whilst they are being investigated.

DA caucus leader Ross Strachan said the lack of progress and political will in the municipal structures is extremely concerning.

Reports are not being sent through to the municipal public accounts committee (Mpac) accordingly and full council resolutions on consequence management or investigations are not being implemented. The interference of senior managers and the lack of responsibility to execute resolutions of council is a misconduct and must be dealt with accordingly.

“The ministerial representative (administrator) himself must use his powers of delegation to institute independent investigations into this administration,” said Strachan.