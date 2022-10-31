Amafa to engage with Msunduzi over plans for historic cemetery

Londiwe Xulu

Amafa will be engaging with Msunduzi over their plan to recycle graves at the historic Chief Albert Luthuli Road Heritage Cemetery.

The City wants to develop the land.

According to a report that was tabled recently at an executive committee meeting, the cemetery is located at a prime spot at the entrance of the Pietermaritzburg CBD and the intention to recycle the graves would be to test the market for investment opportunities.

Amafa to protect cemetery site

But the CEO of the KwaZulu-Natal Amafa and Research Institute, Dr Mxolisi Dlamuka, said the institute’s intention is to provisionally protect the entire site in terms of section 29 of the National Heritage Resources Act, 25 of 1999.

“This process will enable the Amafa Institute to establish the extent of the protection that is required and if any change of character or development could be allowed,” said Dlamuka.

He said the cemetery contains not only graves that are over 60 years old, but also some monuments and memorials.

He added that this falls squarely under the ambit of the KZN Amafa and Research Institute as the provincial heritage resources authority.

Dlamuka said the Amafa Institute will engage with the Msunduzi about the matter.

While some residents said it would be good for the municipality to develop this land since it had become inhabited by vagrants, others feel it is distasteful to disturb the remains of those that have been buried there for years.

A relative of one of those buried at the cemetery, who asked not to be named, said she wasn’t sure yet how she felt about the City’s plans.

“I’m looking forward to the consultations with the municipality about this so I can gather all the facts and not promises on how they plan on going about this. We are not that convinced they will build a memorial wall, so we need facts,” she said.

She added that her great-great-great grandfather had been buried at the cemetery with his wife and family in a vault for years.