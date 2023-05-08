ANC-led Mooi Mpofana and Impendle municipalities endorse amalgamation proposal

By Clive Ndou

Despite the fact that the ANC-led Impendle and Mooi Mpofana councils have endorsed the proposal for the two municipalities to be amalgamated with the DA-led uMngeni Municipality, the Municipal Demarcation Board (MDB) could still reject the proposal.

While the MDB declined to be drawn on “assumptions and speculations” on what the outcome of the process determining whether the three municipalities should be amalgamated could be, the organisation said it was crucial for all the affected municipalities to support the amalgamation proposal.

“What the MDB can’t do is to impose a decision on residents and municipalities,” MDB spokesperson, Barileng Dichabe, said.

The ANC, which supports the proposal for the three municipalities to be amalgamated, has argued that the move would result in resources being equitably spread across the three municipalities as opposed to the “current situation where resources are concentrated on a single municipality”.

However, the DA, which has described the proposal as a ploy by the ANC to dislodge the DA from power in the uMngeni Municipality, is of the view that the amalgamation would “severely compromise service delivery”.

Chris Pappas, the mayor for the DA-led uMngeni Municipality, said a preliminary survey has shown that the majority of the municipality residents who made submissions have “overwhelmingly” rejected the amalgamation proposal.

In the previous proposal where there were similar attempts to amalgamate municipalities in the region, less than 2 000 uMngeni residents rejected the proposal.

“This time around, submissions shared with the DA show that the number of rejections was about 3 500. The figure could be much higher if one were to take into account that some of the submissions rejecting the proposal were not shared with the DA,” he said.

While the ANC-led Impendle Municipality could not be reached, the Mooi Mpofana Municipality said their residents were fully behind the proposal. “The residents are of the view that the amalgamation would result in lower costs and the speeding up of service delivery within the three municipalities.

It’s for this reason that the Mooi Mpofana council adopted a resolution to accept the proposal

While numbers were critical in the decision whether the three municipalities should be amalgamated, Dichabe said the quality of the submissions was equally critical. “It’s not enough to simply say I agree or disagree. “There should be compelling reasons why it should or should not happen,” she said.

Mike Sutcliffe, who previously held the position of chairman of the municipal demarcation board in KwaZulu-Natal and is considered an expert in demarcation matters, said it was crucial for residents to understand the demarcation process. “Some people confuse the process with the one gauging the will of the community — it’s not.

“It’s really an objective process to assess whether, in amongst other things, the new municipality would be financially viable, bring communities closer to services and economically sustainable in the long run. It’s critical for residents to get involved, and not view the process as one with a political motive,” Sutcliffe, who now runs a company called City Insight specialising in local government, said.

Now that the submission process has been closed, Dichabe said, the MDB will start the process of assessing the input made by residents and other stakeholders. Some residents have already complained that the MDB has not done enough to ensure that residents were given adequate time to air their views on the matter.

Dichabe said the MDB has systems in place to accommodate any complaints around the process. Further, Dichabe said, the MDB will hold public hearings where residents will have an opportunity to make oral submissions.

On concerns from some quarters that the MDB was vulnerable to political manipulation, Dichabe emphasised that the MDB was an “independent” organisation.

“Having said that, we also acknowledge that some of the concerns emanate from the fact that some members of the public don’t have a clear understanding of the role of the MDB and extent of its independence.

“In this regard, the MDB has been running a number of campaigns to educate and conscientise the public on the work of the MDB. Yes, there is still a lot that needs to be done in this regard,” she said