ANC loses crucial ward in Msunduzi

Clive Ndou

The ANC in the Moses Mabhida Region has suffered a major setback after losing in by-elections held in two key wards in Msunduzi Municipality.

According to the results released by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on Thursday, the ANC was defeated by the IFP in the hotly-contested Msunduzi Municipality Ward 2 by-elections in Sweetwaters.

The by-elections were called after the ward became vacant following the death of ANC ward councillor Phumulani Gabuza.

ALSO READ | DA wins Msunduzi’s much-contested Ward 28 by-elections

IFP candidate Sibusiso Ntuli garnered 2 408 votes, defeating ANC candidate Nomthandazo Khumalo, who received 1 640 votes.

IFP Women’s Brigade national chairperson, Princess Phumzile Buthelezi, who has been leading the IFP elections campaign in the area, described the party’s victory as proof that the IFP will win the KwaZulu-Natal province in next year’s general elections.

“It shows that the IFP is ready and well prepared for the 2024 national elections. Prior to this victory today, there were those who have been saying that the IFP will not win in 2024 as it is a rural party.

By winning this ward in Msunduzi here in Pietermaritzburg, we have proven them wrong. The IFP is unstoppable

Ward 2 was one of the three wards in the uMgungundlovu District Municipality where voting took place on Wednesday.

Ward 25

In the district’s Msunduzi Municipality Ward 25, which became vacant following DA councillor Mike Bond’s move to the National Assembly where he took up an MP position, the DA was able to retain the ward.

DA provincial leader Francois Rodgers said the DA’s victory is an important step towards ejecting the ANC from power in the Msunduzi Municipality.

“It should be remembered that the ANC failed to get a majority in the Msunduzi Municipality during the 2021 municipal elections.

So, the DA’s victory, coupled with the IFP’s win in Ward 2, means that the ANC could be removed from power in the Msunduzi Municipality at any moment

The IFP and DA victories have weakened the ANC in the Msunduzi Municipality. In the 2021 municipal elections, the ANC dropped to below 50% in the Msunduzi Municipality, where the party is now battling accusations of failure to deliver services to residents.

ALSO READ | IFP wins previous ANC ward in Pietermaritzburg

The IFP and DA are part of a coalition seeking to dislodge the ruling party from power in next year’s general elections.

The ANC, which in recent months has been losing by-elections in KZN to the IFP, on Wednesday retained its Ward 12 in the uMshwathi Municipality.

The ward became vacant following the death of ANC ward councillor Sbonelo Luthuli.