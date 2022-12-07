Appointment of GM for electricity in Msunduzi in limbo

Chris Ndaliso

The appointment of the general manager for electricity in Msunduzi Municipality has stalled.

The Witness reported in September that the preferred candidate for the job was suspended in 2017 and then dismissed by the municipality in June 2018, in connection with financial irregularities.

He was accused of costing the municipality more than R5 million in fruitless and wasteful expenditure by allegedly paying service providers for work not done. His return to the top position became a matter of investigation by the city’s administrator, Martin Sithole.

This came after opposition parties questioned the legitimacy and the procedure followed in the appointment of the preferred candidate for the job.

At the time, Sithole said the matter was brought to his attention and that he had already initiated an investigation to clear up any uncertainties around the appointment.

On Tuesday, Sithole told The Witness that he had concluded the investigation.

He found that the case of the preferred candidate was not handled correctly when he was suspended and subsequently fired.

“Those who handled his suspension and axing did not report the matter to Cogta nationally, so that his name can be registered on the database of transgressors. Technically I’m unable to stop him from applying and getting appointed, but the records that he was once fired are still there as evidence.

I have decided to let the application through and get the KZN Cogta MEC to engage with the national office to hear if he can go ahead and employ the candidate

The DA’s Ross Strachan said the delays in the appointment were an example of how “poor” decisions can compromise the municipality.

“Someone is fooling someone. We have now been forced to extend an acting appointment and, due to the previous one having served out two acting extensions, we have had to appoint an alternate in Thabani Madlala.

“There is just no consistency and I find it unacceptable that this council cannot find a candidate who has the experience, competency, and qualifications to fill this position,” said Strachan. ACDP councillor Rienus Niemand said service delivery, when it came to electricity, is chaotic at the municipality and it is compromised.”

We need a totally experienced person to lead that unit. I understand that the reason for the hold-up is that there were two conflicting reports from the CFO and the department head about the preferred candidate for the position.

“One of these reports states that the candidate was once fired by Msunduzi. We have hope that the issue will be resolved speedily now that we have an accounting officer who displays leadership qualities. The conflicting statements call for the management to get to the records to get a better understanding of the matter,” said Niemand.

Cogta would not be drawn to comment on the matter.

Its spokesperson, Nonala Ndlovu, could not give reasons for the delays in the appointment, stating that it’s an Msunduzi matter.

“The MEC [Sihle Zikalala] can only play an oversight role without interfering with the administrative issues of the municipality,” she said.

The municipality, on the other hand, pointed to Cogta for answers. Spokesperson, Ntobeko Mkhize, said the appointment of the general manager is still awaiting Zikalala’s feedback.