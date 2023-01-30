Attacks on Msunduzi staff condemned

Chris Ndaliso

The spate of attacks on Msunduzi Municiplaity’s electricity employees will see delays in electricity restoration times, especially if a complaint is logged at night.

The Msunduzi executive committee recently heard how their employees have been robbed at gunpoint, losing their belongings and in two incidents, a municipal and a contractor’s vehicles.

Between January and August 2022, at least four incidents of robbery of employees at gunpoint were reported.

Tabling a report to the committee recently, acting general manager for electricity, Thabani Madlala, said electricity faults have to be attended to around the clock but due to safety concerns following these attacks, delays will be experienced thus affecting the electricity restoration times.

Madlala said the purpose of the report was for exco to consider the recommendations of the infrastructure services portfolio committee on this issue.

Every employer has a responsibility to provide and maintain as far as it is reasonably practicable, a working environment that is safe and without risk to the health of the employees. In order to provide service delivery, the staff and contractors have to carry out work in all areas without any fear for their lives.

“It must be noted that the modus operandi of criminals can change at any time when criminals notice the implementation of safety plans. The impact of these incidents will affect the provision of electricity supply to the consumers and negatively impact the economic and revenue activities within the city.

The Msunduzi security department will need to develop a security plan and quantify the related cost implications.”

According to the report, employees of a municipal contractor were robbed of their belongings at gunpoint and beaten by criminals while carrying out work in the Edendale/Sutherlands area on January 25, 2022.

This was followed by another attack on employees of another contractor in June last year where their belongings as well as their vehicle were taken at gunpoint while carrying out work in Trelawney Road.

The report stated that this was the only incident that took place in broad daylight in the period between January and August. Other incidents took place at night.

“On July 12, municipal employees were robbed of their belongings and a municipal vehicle in Buffer. The employees had to be booked off for a week due to this incident. In another incident in August 2022 electricity employees were robbed in Swapo informal settlement. Over and above these incidents there are general incidents of random gun shots fired and these lead to employees’ being anxious,” reads the report.

It recommended that to ameliorate the situation, security should accompany electricity employees and service providers contracted to the municipality when conducting official work outside normal working hours. In the event where security is not available, work should be suspended and be attended to during the day.

The security department is required to conduct a security assessment and advise the electricity business unit on high risk areas and make recommendations on the way forward.

It further recommended that the municipality should suspend after-hours work activities and only attend to customer complaints during the day as a standard process moving forward.

IFP councillor Thinasonke Ntombela said the underlying cause of the attacks should be investigated.

We need to find the motive behind these attacks. It could be pure criminality but with most of these outages reported at night, there’s always overtime incentive for after-hours callouts. Most importantly, each business unit in the city should have its own peace officers. We don’t know what the duty of the existing [peace] officers is.

The DA’s Bongumusa Nhlabathi questioned if this meant no response at all for night calls reporting faults and no electricity restoration. Madlala said the intention was not to subject the affected areas to non-attendance of electricity faults and outages.

He said one of the recommendations was the assessment of the affected area before workers can be sent to fix what’s broken.

Deputy mayor Mxolisi Mkhize emphasised that security was crucial.